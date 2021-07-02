Photo Contest Winner - Week 2 "A Storm Brewing Over The Clocktower"

"A Storm Brewing Over The Clocktower" Photo by Thomas Woodard. "I took this photo this past week amidst all of the potential thunderstorms we have experienced. Despite all of these threats of lightning, thunder, and torrential rain, Chelsea residents and other visitors were "business as usual." - Thomas Woodard.

Each week this summer we are featuring a photo submitted by our readers for the Sun Times News Summer Fun Photo Contest. Weekly winners will receive prizes, and the winning photo of the week will appear on the cover of the newspaper and online. Thomas Woodard will get a gift certificate for tickets from The Encore Musical Theatre

The Sun Times News Summer Fun Photo Contest is in full swing! Submit your photos to ccolby@thesuntimesnews.com for consideration.