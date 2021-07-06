The Future of Breathe Yoga

From Breathe Yoga, Chelsea

If you look closely, really pay attention, the universe is constantly talking to us; sending us signals, signposts, messages to help steer and guide us along our path. About 6 months ago, I dreamt that I was living in a house by the sea. My daughter Ellie and I were in the bright, open kitchen, and in shuffles my mum, from her downstairs room. The next day, as I was teaching Sivananda, a text came through from my sister: call me urgently: mum’s in the ER. (she actually said “casualty” but I’m translating for you…). It was a sign, and at that exact moment I made a decision.

At the end of this year, I will be moving back home, to England, to help take care of my Mum and start over. This is quite possibly the most difficult and life-altering decision of my life. But after 16 years here in the States, it’s time.

So, what of the studio?

This month, Breathe Yoga will celebrate 6 years in business. I am delighted to announce that, as of July 1st, Amy Busch will become Breathe Yoga’s new lead instructor, and owner/manager. I believe this switch in ownership to be the perfect solution, and one which will ensure the continuation of what has come to be for many of you, a welcoming space, a safe haven, and a source of joy, friendship and growth.

Amy and I used to practice alongside each other at Chelsea Wellness, and then she was one of my students there when I began to teach. She reminded me the other day that when we first opened, she was in our very first studio class and pretty much skipped down the street to class, so happy that Chelsea at last had its very own yoga studio. :) Amy was the first student to enroll for Breathe Yoga’s very first, and to date, only Teacher Training. So, a little over two years later - pretty much the same amount of time that I had been teaching before opening this space - I think it’s fitting that I am now passing the baton on to her.

I hope that you will join in congratulating Amy and know that you will do your best to support them going forward.

It’s been a tough 16 months as you know, and with your support and the support of our instructors, we have survived, and I have every confidence that with Amy at the helm we can get back to where we were prior to everything going tits up (there’s a Sue-ism for the books for you). I will be in the States until pretty much the end of the year, and I will continue to teach my classes and privates. For the period of July through October, I will work with Amy on a consulting basis, working to transition the business as smoothly as possible. But really, overall, it will largely be business as usual. Amy and I are excited to bring the studio back into full momentum over the summer and into the fall and will be working very hard to do that.

To our extraordinary team of instructors, I want to express my sincere gratitude for the commitment, camaraderie and compassion with which you have continued to approach your work since the beginning of this pandemic, and from the very beginning - I seriously could not have managed it alone. I really hope that you are all largely unscathed and that you are making sure to practice self-care yourself, in addition to holding space for others to do so.

And to you, our wonderful community, my students-become-friends, and those special people who have kept me buoyant throughout, I will miss you dearly. You have become my family away from home; a family not by blood but one bound and grown strong by the love of yoga and community. I am so incredibly honoured to have met you on this journey, and to have walked a while along this path with you.

In love, light and joy,

Sue x

{Deep cleansing breath}

Breathe Yoga is a place of connection and a wonderful community that Sue has built over the last 6 years. And in the yogic tradition of passing knowledge and practices from teacher to student, the journey of Breathe Yoga Chelsea will continue with me as lead instructor and owner, beginning July 1, 2021. I am truly excited to move forward on the path ahead following in the footsteps of Sue with focus on learning, healing, and finding your way back to your true nature: Joy! I look forward to seeing you at class in our beautiful studio space or connecting with you online, as I teach and practice alongside you. I truly appreciate the dedicated and vibrant yoga community in Chelsea and hope to thrive and grow what Sue has so lovingly created as we all Breathe into the future!

With love and gratitude,

Amy

For information on in-person and virtual classes, visit breatheyogachelsea.com.