7-06-2021 11:15am
Ribbon Cutting at The Crazy Diamond
Though it has been open and flourishing for several months, The
Crazy Diamond enjoyed a Ribbon Cutting hosted by the Chelsea
Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 29th. The evening’s
festivities included guest bartenders from the Chamber, fun and
networking, and the official ribbon cutting. Doing the honors of the actual cutting of the ribbon is Oliver MacLellan, son of
proprietor Lynae MacLellan who is pictured right behind the 4
year old, surrounded by friends and Chamber members alike.
Photos courtesy of Randall Lee.