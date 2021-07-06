Ribbon Cutting at The Crazy Diamond

Though it has been open and flourishing for several months, The

Crazy Diamond enjoyed a Ribbon Cutting hosted by the Chelsea

Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 29th. The evening’s

festivities included guest bartenders from the Chamber, fun and

networking, and the official ribbon cutting. Doing the honors of the actual cutting of the ribbon is Oliver MacLellan, son of

proprietor Lynae MacLellan who is pictured right behind the 4

year old, surrounded by friends and Chamber members alike.

Photos courtesy of Randall Lee.