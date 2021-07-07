Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights, July 15, 2021 lineup

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Now in its third week, Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights continues its abbreviated free summer concert series Thursday, July 15, from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Professional artists perform at seven staged areas located throughout downtown Chelsea showcasing music, juggling, and chalk art.

The family-friendly entertainment features Eric the Juggler alongside the free “How to Chalk” seminar at Palmer Commons. All ages are invited to create colorful works of art. This week the theme is “Beaches and Oceans,” led by professional artist Chris Monaghan.

The stellar music line-up includes the Americana roots band Bowdish Brothers at Katie’s Korner on the library lawn, and a-rockin’ ska-reggae-afro Caribbean band, Hullabaloo, at South Street.

The East Middle Street stage features The Shelter Dogs with a mix of roots, swing, blues, country, and rock 'n' roll. And just down the road, the Motown band Salmagundi performs at the Glazier Building.

Around the corner, The North Creek Fiddlers perform bluegrass and country fiddle at the Clocktower Gazebo. Outside of The Grateful Crow restaurant, David Wee performs acoustic pop and rock.

While strolling downtown, visitors can explore the new installation of SculptureWalk Chelsea, a self-guided walking tour of 16 juried sculptures.

Chelsea Area Festivals & Events is a not-for-profit organization that enriches Chelsea, and the surrounding communities, by promoting the presentation of and participation in quality performing and visual arts throughout the year.

For an updated list of performers and stage locations, please visit www.chelseafestivals.com

and follow @chelseafestivals on Facebook and Instagram.

