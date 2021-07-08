Chelsea MI
7-08-2021 12:30pm

Weekly Road Work July 12 - 18

Despite the stormy weather, we were able to start fog sealing this week in SW Washtenaw County. We will continue our fog seal work in Manchester, Bridgewater, Saline and York Townships next week if the weather cooperates.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October
Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid July
Augusta Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 23
Augusta Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd Lane closure July 12 - 23 (delayed start)
Augusta Bolla Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure July 5 - 30
Augusta Wright Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure July 12 - 22
Bridgewater Unpaved local roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing July 12 - 26
Freedom Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control July 8 - 22
Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 16 (extended)
Lodi Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure June 21 - July 30
Lodi Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure July 6 - 20
Lodi, Pittsfield Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure July 12 - 22
Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 6 - 30
Manchester Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing July 12 - 26
Manchester, Bridgewater, Saline Austin Rd between M-52 and City of Saline Intermittent lane closure July 6 - 13
Northfield Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 16
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd Intermittent lane closure June 7 - July 16 (extended)
Pittsfield Torrey Ave between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16
Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure June 28 - Oct 1
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 16
Saline Jordan Rd between Arkona Rd and Braun Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 12 (delayed start)
Saline Arkona Rd between Goodrich Rd and Jordan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 12 (delayed start)
Saline Goodrich Rd between Hack Rd and Arkona Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 12 (delayed start)
Saline Hack Rd between Britton Hwy and Goodrich Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 12 (delayed start)
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 1
Scio Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 16
Scio Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd Intermittent lane closure July 1 - 16
Sylvan Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - August 31
Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Two-way traffic temporarily restored, lane closure will resume in late July May 3 - late August
Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - late July
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure - bridge project March 8 - early September
York Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and City of Saline Intermittent lane closure Week of July 12 (delayed start)
York Milkey Rd between end of pavement and Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 12 (delayed start)
York Ridge Rd between county line and Mooreville Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 12 (delayed start)
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Intermittent lane closure - fog seal Week of July 12 (delayed start)
York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Dennison Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 12 (delayed start)
Ypsilanti Onandaga Ave between Eugene Ave and Cayuga St Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16
Ypsilanti Rosedale Rd between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave Intermittent lane closure June 17 - July 16
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October
Ypsilanti Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 28 - July 16
Ypsilanti Bridge Rd Bridge over the Ford Lake Dam, between Textile Rd and Ambassador Dr Road closure June 28 - July 23
Ypsilanti Grove Rd at Snow Dr Lane closure June 28 - July 16
