7-08-2021 12:30pm
Weekly Road Work July 12 - 18
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - mid July
|Augusta
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 21 - July 23
|Augusta
|Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd
|Lane closure
|July 12 - 23 (delayed start)
|Augusta
|Bolla Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 5 - 30
|Augusta
|Wright Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 12 - 22
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|July 12 - 26
|Freedom
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 8 - 22
|Lima
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - July 16 (extended)
|Lodi
|Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 21 - July 30
|Lodi
|Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 6 - 20
|Lodi, Pittsfield
|Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 12 - 22
|Lyndon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 6 - 30
|Manchester
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|July 12 - 26
|Manchester, Bridgewater, Saline
|Austin Rd between M-52 and City of Saline
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 6 - 13
|Northfield
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 14 - July 16
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 7 - July 16 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Torrey Ave between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Pittsfield, York
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 28 - Oct 1
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - July 16
|Saline
|Jordan Rd between Arkona Rd and Braun Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 12 (delayed start)
|Saline
|Arkona Rd between Goodrich Rd and Jordan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 12 (delayed start)
|Saline
|Goodrich Rd between Hack Rd and Arkona Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 12 (delayed start)
|Saline
|Hack Rd between Britton Hwy and Goodrich Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 12 (delayed start)
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - August 1
|Scio
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 21 - July 16
|Scio
|Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 1 - 16
|Sylvan
|Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 24 - August 31
|Webster
|Mast Rd over the Huron River
|Two-way traffic temporarily restored, lane closure will resume in late July
|May 3 - late August
|Webster
|Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - late July
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road closure - bridge project
|March 8 - early September
|York
|Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and City of Saline
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 12 (delayed start)
|York
|Milkey Rd between end of pavement and Saline-Milan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 12 (delayed start)
|York
|Ridge Rd between county line and Mooreville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 12 (delayed start)
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Intermittent lane closure - fog seal
|Week of July 12 (delayed start)
|York
|Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Dennison Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 12 (delayed start)
|Ypsilanti
|Onandaga Ave between Eugene Ave and Cayuga St
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Ypsilanti
|Rosedale Rd between Packard Rd and Washtenaw Ave
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 17 - July 16
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane and ramp closures
|June 7 - October
|Ypsilanti
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 28 - July 16
|Ypsilanti
|Bridge Rd Bridge over the Ford Lake Dam, between Textile Rd and Ambassador Dr
|Road closure
|June 28 - July 23
|Ypsilanti
|Grove Rd at Snow Dr
|Lane closure
|June 28 - July 16