Trinity Health Now Requiring Employees Get Vaccinated

All employees at Trinity Health and St. Joseph Mercy Hospital systems will be required to get vaccinated at Covid-19 by September 21. That is according a press release sent from Trinity Health this year.

"Safety is one of our Core Values. We feel it is important that we take every step available to us to stop the spread and protect those around us-especially the most vulnerable in our communities who cannot be vaccinated including young children and the more than 10 million people who are immunocompromised," said Trinity Health President and CEO Mike Slubowski said in the press release, Thursday. "Over the last year, Trinity Health has counted our own colleagues and patients in the too-high coronavirus death toll. Now that we have a proven way to prevent COVID-19 deaths, we are not hesitating to do our part."

This news effects residents and employees in the community who work both at the Chelsea and Ypsilanti locations. Religious exemptions will have to be formally requested and subject to the healthcare provider’s approval.

Employees who do not get the shot after approval, or simply refuse to get the shot, can face termination, according to the press release.

It was not made clear what the criteria for a religious exemption would be.

Trinity Health’s Livonia-based corporate office could not be reached Thursday afternoon. This story is breaking and will be updated when Trinity Health can be reached.

The Washtenaw County Health department estimates that about 98,091 doses have been administered around Washtenaw as of June 28. The State of Michigan has already begun loosening its much-protested health and social restrictions now that it estimates that 62 percent of the state’s 16-and-above population has received at least one dose. The state estimates that slightly more than half of all 16-and-above Michiganders have received at least one dose.

