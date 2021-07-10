County Releases Potential Projects Funded by American Rescue Plan

From Washtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners has released a list of potential projects that could be included in the Washtenaw County Rescue Plan. This plan leverages the $71 million the county will receive through the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery program, along with other funding. The total will be approximately $100 million of investment in our community.

“The overarching goal of the Washtenaw County Rescue Plan is to help households and businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic while also laying the groundwork for a more equitable future,” said Sue Shink, Chair of the Board of Commissioners and Commissioner for District 2. “The last year has exposed long-lasting disparities that are going to require targeted investments and structural change to address. The Washtenaw County Rescue Plan is one opportunity to begin doing just that.”

The County’s list of potential projects are:

CONNECTING WASHTENAW COUNTY

Broadband Infrastructure: Many household in Washtenaw County do not currently have access to high speed internet. By working with local jurisdictions and internet providers, we would be able to connect every household to broadband.

Broadband Relief Fund: While some households have access to Broadband infrastructure, they still struggle to afford the plans necessary for their family to go to school, work remotely, search for jobs, and connect with families and friends. This fund would help households not need to make the decision between paying for rent and paying for internet if they are struggling to make ends meet.

Expanding Public Wifi: Another possible way to expand internet access is through expanding public wifi. This would provide internet access, centered in public spaces (e.g., parks, downtown streets) free of charge. These networks could be privately or publicly owned.

ENCOURAGING GENERATIONAL SUCCESS

Addressing Childcare Access: This item could vary based on recommendations from the community. It could include short term investments to address needs right now, as well as longer term investments to make a lasting impact on access to quality childcare in Washtenaw County

Expanding Early Childhood Education: Local investments can ensure local, community based providers are able to take advantage of expanded funding at the state and federal level. These funds would help provide technical assistance to community organizations to help them obtain classroom space, attract quality teachers, and more.

Investing in High-Impact Tutoring: By working with community stakeholders, an investment in this area would expand current efforts to offer high quality tutoring and support for students in Washtenaw County.

Universal Childhood Savings Accounts: By giving every student who goes to school in Washtenaw County a savings account, we are creating a pathway to higher education. Whether it's community college, a job training program, or a 4-year college, this program will help orient students towards success and provide the initial investment to help them attain their goals.

Launching a Financial Empowerment Center: Financial empowerment centers offer free, one-on-one financial counseling to residents. In addition to helping households make ends meet, this program would include special funding to provide direct cash assistance to program participants to help them reduce debt, build savings, and invest in their future.

ADDRESSING HOUSING AFFORDABILITY AND HOMELESSNESS

Rental Assistance Program: While this $20 million program is already being implemented by Washtenaw County's Office of Community and Economic Development to provide households rental, utility, and internet assistance, the level of need is great and could be expanded using American Rescue Plan funds if needed.

Increasing BIPOC Home Ownership Rates: Leveraging these dollars to address systemic inequity is critical. Renters, who are disproportionally people of color due to racist programs, policies, and practices were hit particularly hard by the pandemic. Residential counseling, down payment assistance, and other recommendations made by a community collaborative focused on this issues would be an important first step towards addressing this disparity.

Securing Permanent Affordable Housing Units: Washtenaw County is already receiving non-flexible funds to secure and preserve affordable housing units that can be used as part of our homelessness response system. American Rescue Plan funds could be used to expand this work to increase the affordable housing stock across the county.

CREATING A MORE SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITY

Climate Action Planning: To make substantial, coordinated efforts to combat climate change, the County needs to invest in a comprehensive plan to help identify and prioritize potential projects.

Expanding Solar Infrastructure Across the County: While climate action planning will determine a lot of the climate mitigation work that the county will pursue in the coming years, there are certain priorities that can begin moving forward now. One such is looking at different ways to invest in innovate solar infrastructure solutions.

Investing in Storm Water & Sewage Infrastructure: Ensuring we have proper drainage infrastructure helps prevent flooding of homes, streets, and public infrastructure. One example of this identified by the Water Resource Commissioner and the Washtenaw County Roads Commission is repairing culverts. By repairing culverts, we can prevent road closures in Western Washtenaw County that can result in long detours.

Expanding Energy Efficiency Program: The Washtenaw County Home Improvement programs offer free home repair services that increase the comfort of families, while decreasing their energy bills. Expanding this work can help more households, employ more local contractors, and help substantially reduce unnecessary energy usage by replacing old furnaces with high efficiency units, improving home insulation, and potentially adding solar panels to eligible homes.

SUPPORTING A STRONG LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Small Business Relief Funds: The COVID-19 Pandemic had a huge impact in small business. This small business relief fund is meant to support business through grant programs to small businesses to help them recover from lost revenues over the past year, rehire staff, and more. This would operate similarly to the small business support program administered by OCED, United Way of Washtenaw County, and the Song Foundation last year.

Support for Farmers and Agriculture Based Businesses: Michigan State University Extension is already doing important work in Washtenaw County to help connect farmers to local markets to sell their produce and more. By expanding this work through additional funding, we can begin to work with groups like the Washtenaw Conservation District to explore new ways to invest in farming and agriculture in our County.

Supporting Entrepreneurs, Particularly BIPOC Entrepreneurs: While there are many potentially forms this may take, there is interest in creating entrepreneurship assistance fund that will directly invest in business and invest in business technical assistance providers who have an express commitment to equity and anti-racism, and experience working with diverse communities, preferably providers of color.

INVESTING IN OUR HEALTH AND WELLBEING

Mobile Support Services Initiative: This initiative would retrofit buses to be community service hubs that move throughout our county. This would be an expansive partnership with community service agencies to make sure the vehicle is able to connect individuals using it to all of the services they need to be successful.

Medical Mobile Clinic: The Health Department recently got a new medical mobile clinic. By providing additional funding, this would allow us to maximize its use by having it out in the community on a regular basis. In addition to hosting and attending special events, it could also have a recurring schedule in the parts of our county without access to a medical clinic.

Community Healthcare Workers: By expanding funding to hire additional community health workers, the Health Department can expand their work to address health disparities and the social determinants of health. These workers would help with public health promotion, attend and put on special events, and help connect individuals with important programming and resources.

Public Health Data Analysts: Being able to track data, evaluate programs, and conduct community surveys is a critical components of public health response. By hiring data analysts, we can make sure our systems are truly having their intended impacts, while also tracking data to discover and address emerging needs early rather than later.

Emerging Needs Microgrants for Non Profits: To be able to address emerging needs related to the lasting impacts of COVID-19 on our community in the coming years, these funds could be used to quickly provide support to specific service providers in need of investment.

PRACTICING GOOD GOVERNMENT

County Master Plan: The goal of a master plan would be to take stock of the current county environment, conduct a needs assessment, develop a shared vision, create a plan to implement activities and achieve project goals.

Accounting for Lost Revenues: Washtenaw County and other local governments are facing budget shortfalls due to lost revenue as a result of COVID-19. The American Rescue Plan allows for governments to use funding to replace lost revenue. This will allow Washtenaw County government to continue to provide valuable public services despite decreased revenues.

Investing in County Government Infrastructure: The American Rescue Plan allows for governments to use funding increase capacity to successfully implement economic relief and health programming, including investing in technology infrastructure. By modernizing systems, we would be able to improve security and stability for employees and the public interacting with our technology.

Supporting Washtenaw County Employees: Washtenaw County employees have been on the front line of this pandemic, and have provided the social safety net for our community for generations. The Board values county employees and wants to make sure we are creating a workplace that helps us attract and retain the best employees to serve the community. To do so the Board plans to provide initial funding necessary for a paid leave program for Washtenaw County employees and to partially fund recommendations from a compensation study to ensure the civil servants of Washtenaw County Government are paid their fair share.