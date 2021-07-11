Barn Sanctuary Opens Registration for Online Auction July 18-22

From Jennifer Brunk, Barn Sanctuary

Michigan is home to Barn Sanctuary, a unique nonprofit organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of abused and neglected farmed animals. It also provides educational programs and tours for youth and adults. Barn Sanctuary gained international acclaim as the subject of the show, “Saved by the Barn” on Animal Planet.

From July 18 - 22, the organization will hold its second annual Auction for the Animals. The event draws participants from all 50 states and other countries. It features five days of online entertainment and a silent auction. Entertainment and registration are entirely online and free. The public is encouraged to register early.

The event line-up includes Concert for the Animals, Cooking Demo with Dan McKernan, Live Speed Painting Performance by Amy Burkman, Garden Salsa Live! and Wrapcast Celebration.

Barn Sanctuary wishes to thank local event sponsors: Advia Credit Union, Lane Animal Hospital, Ark Ortho, MuskOx, Dexter Mill, Steve & Allise Wachs, and Madelyne Cyrulewski.

Tom and Dan McKernan at the ribbon cutting for the Barn Sanctuary’s new pig barn. Photo courtesy of Barn Sanctuary.

Funds from the 2021 Auction for the Animals support Barn Sanctuary operations, rescue, rehabilitation, and education programs. For more information and to view the entertainment schedule and auction items, go online to auction.barnsanctuary.org.

A brief video of Dan's story in starting the Barn Sanctuary can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAqLRQKo8PQ

Barn Sanctuary is located in Chelsea, Michigan and found online at https://www.barnsanctuary.org/