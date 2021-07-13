Monitors and Merries Free Game on Sunday at Robin Hills Farm
Calling all baseball fans, community members and
runners/walkers...come join us for a fun afternoon of
community togetherness! The Chelsea Monitors and
Merries, practicioners of 1860-rules base ball, will
be holding our annual ‘Tallies For Charity’ game on
Sunday July 18, 2021. The game will begin at 12:30
pm and this year will take place at Robin Hills Farm
(20390 North M-52, Chelsea MI 48118). This is the
sixth charity game we’ve organized, and this year we
will be raising funds for SRSLY Chelsea’s new youth
mental health initiative. There is NO admission
charge, nor is there any mandatory donation to come
enjoy the action. 100% of funds raised will go directly
to SRSLY.
There will be beverages available for sale (please
no outside beverages), and Robin Hills Farm will be
donating a percentage of beverage sales that day to
the fundraising effort.
For a fun additional element of community
solidarity, we’ll be organizing a relay-style continuous
run & walk on the grounds of Robin Hills Farm
during the charity game. We’ll start the game at
12:30 pm with a tremendous base hit (!), and will
enlist any and all willing runners & walkers to take
a turn or two carrying the torch along the course
we lay out on the beautiful grounds at RHF, as we
complete a “home run” in support of SRSLY’s efforts.
Come help us make the home run last as long as we
can!
Fans of all ages are welcome and invited to join us
for a fun afternoon. Please help spread the word,
and mark your calendars! Following the charity
game, the Monitors will be playing a second game
of baseball against our friends the Wyandotte Stars.
That game will commence at 2:00 pm.
If you are unable to attend the charity game, but
would like to support the fundraising effort, please
contact the Monitors at: chelseamonitorbbc@gmail.
com, or 248-930-6130. The Monitors are a registered
501(c)3 federal nonprofit organization, and donations
are tax-deductible.
For more information or if you have questions,
please contact captain Honest Jon Van Hoek at the
above email or phone.
For the love of the game, and the spirit of
community!