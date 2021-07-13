Monitors and Merries Free Game on Sunday at Robin Hills Farm

Calling all baseball fans, community members and

runners/walkers...come join us for a fun afternoon of

community togetherness! The Chelsea Monitors and

Merries, practicioners of 1860-rules base ball, will

be holding our annual ‘Tallies For Charity’ game on

Sunday July 18, 2021. The game will begin at 12:30

pm and this year will take place at Robin Hills Farm

(20390 North M-52, Chelsea MI 48118). This is the

sixth charity game we’ve organized, and this year we

will be raising funds for SRSLY Chelsea’s new youth

mental health initiative. There is NO admission

charge, nor is there any mandatory donation to come

enjoy the action. 100% of funds raised will go directly

to SRSLY.

There will be beverages available for sale (please

no outside beverages), and Robin Hills Farm will be

donating a percentage of beverage sales that day to

the fundraising effort.

For a fun additional element of community

solidarity, we’ll be organizing a relay-style continuous

run & walk on the grounds of Robin Hills Farm

during the charity game. We’ll start the game at

12:30 pm with a tremendous base hit (!), and will

enlist any and all willing runners & walkers to take

a turn or two carrying the torch along the course

we lay out on the beautiful grounds at RHF, as we

complete a “home run” in support of SRSLY’s efforts.

Come help us make the home run last as long as we

can!

Fans of all ages are welcome and invited to join us

for a fun afternoon. Please help spread the word,

and mark your calendars! Following the charity

game, the Monitors will be playing a second game

of baseball against our friends the Wyandotte Stars.

That game will commence at 2:00 pm.

If you are unable to attend the charity game, but

would like to support the fundraising effort, please

contact the Monitors at: chelseamonitorbbc@gmail.

com, or 248-930-6130. The Monitors are a registered

501(c)3 federal nonprofit organization, and donations

are tax-deductible.

For more information or if you have questions,

please contact captain Honest Jon Van Hoek at the

above email or phone.

For the love of the game, and the spirit of

community!