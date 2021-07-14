Community Art on the B2B Trail

From Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative

Local students are bringing art to the trails and streets of Chelsea. Hundreds of elementary and middle school students have designed colorful wooden boards with personal portraits and vibrant patterns in their art classes during the past school year. These boards will be displayed along the Dexter-Chelsea Road segment of the Border-to-Border Trail, at the entrance of the Chelsea District Library and throughout the city of Chelsea. This artwork celebrates the connections across our community and beautifies our area.

Chelsea School District art teachers, Penny Olsen, Kim Eder, and Rachel Brander discuss what this program meant to participating students, "When Chelsea School District's 3rd-8th graders were offered the opportunity to design portrait/pattern boards for the B2B Trail, they burst with enthusiasm and creative ideas. Each board is an important celebration of the child within. We are immensely proud of these students who embraced a challenging art project in support of their community."

The B2B Trail offers opportunities for everyone in the community to get out and enjoy the trail - for health, recreation, nature, and beauty. The trail connects you to cities, parks, and many scenic destinations throughout Washtenaw County. These boards will be displayed for four to six weeks in the community and through Labor Day on the B2B Trail.

The boards will be installed mid-July and displayed in town through mid-August and along the B2B Trail through Labor Day.

A special thanks to these local partners, businesses and clubs who donated supplies and time to make this project possible: Chelsea Kiwanis Club, Chelsea District Library, Hardwood Solutions, McKinley, SRSLY and HWPI Volunteers.

For additional information on the B2B Trail please visit the HWPI website at: www.b2btrail.org