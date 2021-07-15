Construction season is in full swing at Chelsea schools

Busy, busy this summer with renovations and construction work happening throughout the Chelsea School District campus.

Whether you follow the school district on social media or if you have seen the improvements happening firsthand, the 2019 bond continues to be put to work as the school district modernizes its facilities to better accommodate the students and their needs.

The Sun Times News reached out to CSD Superintendent Julie Helber on July 9 to get an update of all of the work going on.

She said, “Construction is going well.”

Giving an overview, Helber said there are front entrance modifications at Beach Middle school, along with site work improvements and additional parking.

North (Creek Elementary), South (Meadows Elementary) and Beach will also all receive new classroom furniture.

Over at the transportation site, the district is adding a bus wash and making site improvements.

The preschool will be equipped with a secure entrance and enhanced interiors.

The Robotics Center (400 Building on WSEC) is also on its way to completion.

In addition, repairs to the ceilings in the media center, commons, and existing gym are well underway and the media center will be receiving new furniture.

“We are very excited about all of the projects across the district,” said Helber. “Our students will benefit from these projects and the building improvements will enhance safety across the district.”

Another big part of the work will also have a positive impact on athletics and physical education.

The new auxiliary gym and weight room have been enclosed, and the gym floors are being installed and renovated.

Brad Bush, Assistant Principal and Athletic Director at Chelsea High School, said the improvements will not only help the athletic department, but all of the students.

He said the “new auxiliary gym will free up much needed gym space for all of our students.”

“We had outgrown our old weight room and the new one will allow us to do things in our physical education department that we could not do before,” Bush said. “These improvements will no doubt be great for all of our athletes as well as all of our students.”

He said they are hoping that the auxiliary gym and weight room will be done at the start of school on August 30.

A look inside the new weight room. photo credit Chelsea School District