Ugly Dog Wins Awards For New Smores Bourbon

Ugly Dog Distillery is already getting awards for its new S’mores flavored Kentucky bourbon. Ugly Dog won double gold medals and best in class at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, this year.

“Winning these medals helps confirm our reputation as one of the most innovative craft distilleries in the United States,” Ugly Dog Distillery CEO David Salmon said in a press release from the Chelsea-based company. “We created our S’mores Kentucky Bourbon to capture two iconic American flavors in one bottle.”

Ugly Dog will be celebrating with its S’mores Bourbon Launch Party, Saturday, July 17. Rick Wyble, the Head Distiller and Director of Production at Ugly Dog, said that the secret to his companies quality is the quality of their ingredients.

“We’re using Kentucky straight bourbon, organic natural sugar cane syrup. We’re using top notch ingredients, so because of that, we want to incorporate the flavoring to maintain a consistency of flavoring from bottle to bottle,” Wyble said.

Rick Wyble, standing next to his staff as they bottle the spirits.

The Ben Daniels Band will be providing live music from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday.

“We're very excited to get back at it in our hometown. We've been patiently waiting for this. Also, proud of Ugly Dog and what they're creating,” Ben Daniels said in an email.

Food will also be provided by the Fry Guy Food Truck. According to the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, the $10 entry fee will be going to the Waterloo Farm Museum and the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce is very excited to be working with Ugly Dog Distillery to celebrate the release of their S’more’s bourbon, after winning a Best In Class consistent whiskey competition. And we’re very excited that Ugly Dog has decided to donate all of the cover charge proceeds for the night to the CACC and the Waterloo Area Farm Museum, to help with their roof fund,” CACC Executive Director Terris Ahrens said.

The company has been in business since 2009. They produce everything from generic vodka, rum and gin, to specialized flavors like its bacon vodka and novelty bourbon flavors like salted caramel, Michigan cherry and peanut butter.

Ugly Dog logo

Post-Covid business is booming for the distillery, Wyble said. They helped fight the pandemic early on by converting part of their business to make hand sanitizer.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition could not be contacted for a formal comment.