Weekly Road Work July 19 - 25

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October

Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid July

Augusta Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 23

Augusta Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd Lane closure July 16 - 23 (delayed start)

Augusta Bolla Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure July 5 - 30

Augusta Wright Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure July 12 - 22

Augusta Willis Rd between Whittaker Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19

Augusta, Ypsilanti Whittaker Rd between Willow Rd and Merritt Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19

Dexter Wylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 19

Freedom Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 8 - 22

Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 30 (extended)

Lima N Fletcher Rd between Old US-12 and Trinkle Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 19

Lima Trinkle Rd between Fletcher Rd and Pinecrest Ln Daytime road closure Week of July 19

Lodi Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure June 21 - July 30

Lodi Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure July 6 - 20

Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 19 - August 2

Lodi Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing July 19 - August 2

Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 6 - 30

Northfield Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 30

Pittsfield Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 19 - August 2

Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure June 28 - Oct 1

Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 30

Saline Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing July 19 - August 2

Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 1

Scio Wagner Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd Lane restrictions July 16 - 22

Scio Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd Intermittent lane closure July 1 - 23 (extended)

Sylvan Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - August 31

Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Two-way traffic temporarily restored, lane closure will resume in late July May 3 - late August

York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September

York Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and City of Saline Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19 (delayed start)

York Milkey Rd between end of pavement and Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19 (delayed start)

York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Dennison Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19 (delayed start)

York Platt Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19

York Moon Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19

York, Augusta Willow Rd between Platt Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19

York, Augusta Willis Rd between US-23 and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October