7-16-2021 7:47am
Weekly Road Work July 19 - 25
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 10 - mid July
|Augusta
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 21 - July 23
|Augusta
|Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd
|Lane closure
|July 16 - 23 (delayed start)
|Augusta
|Bolla Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 5 - 30
|Augusta
|Wright Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 12 - 22
|Augusta
|Willis Rd between Whittaker Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 19
|Augusta, Ypsilanti
|Whittaker Rd between Willow Rd and Merritt Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 19
|Dexter
|Wylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 19
|Freedom
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 8 - 22
|Lima
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - July 30 (extended)
|Lima
|N Fletcher Rd between Old US-12 and Trinkle Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 19
|Lima
|Trinkle Rd between Fletcher Rd and Pinecrest Ln
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 19
|Lodi
|Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 21 - July 30
|Lodi
|Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 6 - 20
|Lodi
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 19 - August 2
|Lodi
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|July 19 - August 2
|Lyndon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 6 - 30
|Northfield
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 14 - July 30
|Pittsfield
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 19 - August 2
|Pittsfield, York
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 28 - Oct 1
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - July 30
|Saline
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|July 19 - August 2
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - August 1
|Scio
|Wagner Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd
|Lane restrictions
|July 16 - 22
|Scio
|Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 1 - 23 (extended)
|Sylvan
|Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 24 - August 31
|Webster
|Mast Rd over the Huron River
|Two-way traffic temporarily restored, lane closure will resume in late July
|May 3 - late August
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road closure
|March 8 - early September
|York
|Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and City of Saline
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 19 (delayed start)
|York
|Milkey Rd between end of pavement and Saline-Milan Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 19 (delayed start)
|York
|Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Dennison Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 19 (delayed start)
|York
|Platt Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 19
|York
|Moon Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 19
|York, Augusta
|Willow Rd between Platt Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 19
|York, Augusta
|Willis Rd between US-23 and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 19
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane and ramp closures
|June 7 - October
|Ypsilanti
|Bridge Rd Bridge over the Ford Lake Dam, between Textile Rd and Ambassador Dr
|Road closure
|June 28 - July 23