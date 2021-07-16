Chelsea MI
7-16-2021 7:47am

Weekly Road Work July 19 - 25

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October
Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Geddes Rd Intermittent lane closure May 10 - mid July
Augusta Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 23
Augusta Whittaker Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd Lane closure July 16 - 23 (delayed start)
Augusta Bolla Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure July 5 - 30
Augusta Wright Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure July 12 - 22
Augusta Willis Rd between Whittaker Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19
Augusta, Ypsilanti Whittaker Rd between Willow Rd and Merritt Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19
Dexter Wylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 19
Freedom Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 8 - 22
Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 30 (extended)
Lima N Fletcher Rd between Old US-12 and Trinkle Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 19
Lima Trinkle Rd between Fletcher Rd and Pinecrest Ln Daytime road closure Week of July 19
Lodi Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure June 21 - July 30
Lodi Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure July 6 - 20
Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 19 - August 2
Lodi Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing July 19 - August 2
Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 6 - 30
Northfield Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 30
Pittsfield Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 19 - August 2
Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure June 28 - Oct 1
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 30
Saline Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing July 19 - August 2
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 1
Scio Wagner Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd Lane restrictions July 16 - 22
Scio Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd Intermittent lane closure July 1 - 23 (extended)
Sylvan Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - August 31
Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Two-way traffic temporarily restored, lane closure will resume in late July May 3 - late August
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September
York Saline-Milan Rd between Stony Creek Rd and City of Saline Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19 (delayed start)
York Milkey Rd between end of pavement and Saline-Milan Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19 (delayed start)
York Mooreville Rd between Ridge Rd and Dennison Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19 (delayed start)
York Platt Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19
York Moon Rd between Willis Rd and Bemis Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19
York, Augusta Willow Rd between Platt Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19
York, Augusta Willis Rd between US-23 and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of July 19
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October
Ypsilanti Bridge Rd Bridge over the Ford Lake Dam, between Textile Rd and Ambassador Dr Road closure June 28 - July 23
Replies