Curling Fest is Back at The Arctic Coliseum! This is a great family event or outing for you and your coworkers. Curlers will receive instruction from our Curling coaches and will get to end their time slot with a scrimmage. All skill levels are welcome. Your $30 registration also includes the all you can eat pizza, salad, and pop being served in the upstairs banquet room at The Arctic Breakaway from 7:00 – 11:00 pm. You can also register for just the dinner for $15(No Curling). Advanced registration is required. Open skate is available for all ticket holders and skate rental will be available on site. Register for your slot here!

Photo by Burrill Strong.

A big thank you to our presenting sponsor, Rick Taylor Real Estate, for making this event possible!

See you at the Coliseum!

