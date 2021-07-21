Coming Sunday July 25: Arts in the Garden Benefit Walk

From Mary Jo Frank, CAGC

Stroll through three distinctive gardens at the Arts in the Garden Benefit Walk 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday July 25.

Proceeds from the Chelsea Area Garden Club-sponsored walk will benefit the Chelsea Senior Center Intergenerational Garden, one of the walk sites. The walk will be held rain or shine.

The other sites are:

• Nancy Cooper’s 2-acre garden on Joslin Lake featuring 800 daylilies, 300 hostas, and hundreds of other perennials and annuals. Scores of garden art pieces are scattered among the flowers. Chelsea high school musicians will entertain and Chelsea Artists Guild members will paint plein air.

• Along the Fence Daylilies, a family-owned farm in Dansville with more than 2,400 cultivars. A free daylily will be given to the first 50 visitors to the farm.

Arts in the Garden Benefit Walk tickets are available for $20 at the Chelsea Senior Center, 512 Washington St.; the Garden Mill, 110 South Main, Chelsea; and the Grass Lake Senior Center, 373 Lakeside Dr., Grass Lake. To purchase tickets by credit card or PayPal, go to the Chelsea Senior Center website, chelseaseniors.org.

Tickets will be $25 on July 25 at the three gardens. For more information visit chelseagardenclub.com or call 734-475-9748.

Additionally, on July 25, the Chelsea Senior Center will host the Festival of Trellises, a fundraiser, at the Intergenerational Garden. Decorated trellises will be displayed; attendees can purchase voting tokens and vote for their favorite. A silent auction of trellises begins at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. No need to purchase a garden walk ticket to view, vote or bid at the Festival of Trellises.

Call the Chelsea Senior Center, 734-475-9242, to learn more about the Festival of Trellises.