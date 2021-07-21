CPD Weekly Report 07-20-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-1191

Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street

Date: July 16, 2021

Time: 12:42 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who stated that he was closing up the store on July 15th in the evening and noticed that there were ten power tools and three battery packs that appeared to have been stolen off the shelf during the day.

The complainant stated that the items were tethered with individual alarms, however, the alarms had been disabled and the tethers had been cut. The complainant stated that there was an employee who said that he had seen that the tools were present at around 1:00 pm on July 15th. The theft was determined to have occurred sometime on July 15th between the hours of 1:00 pm and 7:00 pm.

#####

Incident #: 21-1171

Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive

Date: July 14, 2021

Time: 12:57 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive for the report of a stolen vehicle complaint. The theft was believed to have taken place sometime between 1:00 am and approximately 1:00 pm on July 14th. The vehicle stolen was described as a 1996 GMC full-size pickup truck with wood sides on the bed of the truck. On the afternoon of July 15th, the Chelsea Police Department was notified that the stolen vehicle had been located and recovered in Scio Township. The vehicle was towed by an area wrecker service and was held for evidence processing. The case remains open pending further investigation and interviews with the involved parties.