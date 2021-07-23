Weekly Road Work July 26 - Aug 1

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October

Ann Arbor Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 26 - August 13

Augusta Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 30

Augusta Bolla Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure July 5 - 30

Augusta Willis Rd between Whittaker Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26

Augusta, York Wright Rd between Crane Rd and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure July 12 - 30

Dexter Wylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd Daytime road closure July 19 - 28

Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 26 - August 13

Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 30 (extended)

Lodi Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure June 21 - July 30

Lodi Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure July 6 - August 6 (extended)

Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 19 - August 2

Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 6 - 30

Northfield Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 30

Pittsfield Textile Rd between Maple Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26

Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure Week of July 26

Pittsfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of July 26

Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure June 28 - Oct 1

Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 30

Salem Pontiac Tr between N Territorial Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26

Salem 7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Angle Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 26

Salem Angle Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 26

Salem 8 Mile Rd between Pontac Tr and Currie Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26

Salem, Superior Dixboro Rd between M-14 and N Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26

Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 1

Scio Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd Intermittent lane closure July 1 - August 6 (extended)

Sharon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 22 - August 5

Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26

Superior Prospect Rd between M-153 and Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26

Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure Week of July 26

Superior Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 26 - August 13

Sylvan Kilmer Rd between Hoppe Rd and Kalmbach Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 26

Sylvan Hoppe Rd between Old US-12 and Garvey Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 26

Sylvan, City of Chelsea Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - August 31

Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd to Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure July 26 - August 6

Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - late August

York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September

York Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of July 26

York Arkona Rd between Platt Rd and end of pavement Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26

York, Augusta Willis Rd between US-23 and McCrone Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26 (extended)

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October

Ypsilanti Stony Creek Rd between Bemis Rd and Textile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26

Ypsilanti McGregor Ave between William Ave and Tyler Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 26

Ypsilanti Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of July 26