7-23-2021 6:13am
Weekly Road Work July 26 - Aug 1
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 26 - August 13
|Augusta
|Unpaved local roads throughout township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 21 - July 30
|Augusta
|Bolla Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 5 - 30
|Augusta
|Willis Rd between Whittaker Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 26
|Augusta, York
|Wright Rd between Crane Rd and Stony Creek Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 12 - 30
|Dexter
|Wylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd
|Daytime road closure
|July 19 - 28
|Dexter
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 26 - August 13
|Lima
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - July 30 (extended)
|Lodi
|Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intersection closure
|June 21 - July 30
|Lodi
|Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 6 - August 6 (extended)
|Lodi
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 19 - August 2
|Lyndon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 6 - 30
|Northfield
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 14 - July 30
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between Maple Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 26
|Pittsfield
|Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 26
|Pittsfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of July 26
|Pittsfield, York
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 28 - Oct 1
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|June 7 - July 30
|Salem
|Pontiac Tr between N Territorial Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 26
|Salem
|7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Angle Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 26
|Salem
|Angle Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 26
|Salem
|8 Mile Rd between Pontac Tr and Currie Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 26
|Salem, Superior
|Dixboro Rd between M-14 and N Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 26
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - August 1
|Scio
|Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 1 - August 6 (extended)
|Sharon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 22 - August 5
|Superior
|Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 26
|Superior
|Prospect Rd between M-153 and Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 26
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Road closure
|Week of July 26
|Superior
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 26 - August 13
|Sylvan
|Kilmer Rd between Hoppe Rd and Kalmbach Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 26
|Sylvan
|Hoppe Rd between Old US-12 and Garvey Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 26
|Sylvan, City of Chelsea
|Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 24 - August 31
|Webster
|Scully Rd between Gregory Rd to Walsh Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 26 - August 6
|Webster
|Mast Rd over the Huron River
|Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge
|May 3 - late August
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road closure
|March 8 - early September
|York
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of July 26
|York
|Arkona Rd between Platt Rd and end of pavement
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 26
|York, Augusta
|Willis Rd between US-23 and McCrone Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 26 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane and ramp closures
|June 7 - October
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd between Bemis Rd and Textile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 26
|Ypsilanti
|McGregor Ave between William Ave and Tyler Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of July 26
|Ypsilanti
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|Week of July 26
|Ypsilanti, Superior
|Ridge Rd between Michigan Ave and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of July 26