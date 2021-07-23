Chelsea MI
7-23-2021 6:13am

Weekly Road Work July 26 - Aug 1

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October
Ann Arbor Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 26 - August 13
Augusta Unpaved local roads throughout township Rolling operation - dust control June 21 - July 30
Augusta Bolla Rd between the York Township line and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure July 5 - 30
Augusta Willis Rd between Whittaker Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26
Augusta, York Wright Rd between Crane Rd and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure July 12 - 30
Dexter Wylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter-Pinckney Rd Daytime road closure July 19 - 28
Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 26 - August 13
Lima Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 30 (extended)
Lodi Intersection of Pleasant Lake Rd and Zeeb Rd Intersection closure June 21 - July 30
Lodi Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure July 6 - August 6 (extended)
Lodi Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 19 - August 2
Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 6 - 30
Northfield Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 14 - July 30
Pittsfield Textile Rd between Maple Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26
Pittsfield Crane Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure Week of July 26
Pittsfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of July 26
Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure June 28 - Oct 1
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control June 7 - July 30
Salem Pontiac Tr between N Territorial Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26
Salem 7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Angle Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 26
Salem Angle Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 26
Salem 8 Mile Rd between Pontac Tr and Currie Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26
Salem, Superior Dixboro Rd between M-14 and N Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 1
Scio Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd Intermittent lane closure July 1 - August 6 (extended)
Sharon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 22 - August 5
Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26
Superior Prospect Rd between M-153 and Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26
Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure Week of July 26
Superior Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 26 - August 13
Sylvan Kilmer Rd between Hoppe Rd and Kalmbach Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 26
Sylvan Hoppe Rd between Old US-12 and Garvey Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 26
Sylvan, City of Chelsea Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - August 31
Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd to Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure July 26 - August 6
Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - late August
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September
York Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of July 26
York Arkona Rd between Platt Rd and end of pavement Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26
York, Augusta Willis Rd between US-23 and McCrone Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26 (extended)
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October
Ypsilanti Stony Creek Rd between Bemis Rd and Textile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26
Ypsilanti McGregor Ave between William Ave and Tyler Rd Daytime road closure Week of July 26
Ypsilanti Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing Week of July 26
Ypsilanti, Superior Ridge Rd between Michigan Ave and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of July 26
