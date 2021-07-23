Road Commission’s Paint-a-Plow Program Returns for 2021-22

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

It may be difficult to find the good in a snow-covered road, but a collaboration between the Washtenaw County Road Commission and area students might bring a warm hibernal smile to motorists when the snow flies.

The WCRC’s Paint-a-Plow Program is back for the 2021-22 school year.

As the name describes, students can demonstrate their artistic imagination to paint a snowplow and learn about WCRC services to the community. The stylized plows are used throughout the winter to keep roads clear. Plows may also be used in local events such as Dexter’s Holiday Light Parade.

This is the third year of the Paint-a-Plow Program. The theme is, “Your Favorite Winter Movie.”

Educators who may want to see their students engage in the fun event have some important dates to keep in mind:

August 13: Application deadline.

August 19: Selected schools will be notified.

September 8: Plows will be dropped off at the schools.

October 11: Plows will be picked up.

For more information, contact (734) 761-1500 or email wcrc@wcroads.org

Program guidelines and application can be found at https://www.wcroads.org/paint-a-plow-program/