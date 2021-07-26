Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights August 5, 2021

Now in its sixth week, Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights continues its abbreviated free summer concert series on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Professional artists perform at seven staged areas located throughout downtown Chelsea showcasing music, chalk art, and crafts!

This week the family-friendly entertainment features a make-and-take craft organized by Chelsea Area Girl Scouts alongside the free “How to Chalk” series at Palmer Commons. All ages are invited to create colorful works of art. This week the theme is “Robots, Aliens, and Monsters,” led by professional chalk artist Seth Allison.

The stellar line-up of Michigan artists includes folk and jazz musicians Duo One: Dede Alder and Josh Holcomb at Katie’s Korner on the library lawn, and the bluegrass quartet, The King Family Band, at South Street.

Duo One: Dede Alder & Josh Holcomb.

The East Middle Street stage features Ransom Jones with a funky-fresh mix of classic rock favorites. And just past the railroad tracks, Kari Holmes Trio performs country at the Glazier Building.

Around the corner, a diverse group of musicians called The Dorkestra combines their study of jazz, African, Latin, world, and funk into a unique eclectic repertoire at the Clocktower Gazebo.

At The Grateful Crow restaurant, aL Jacquez performs blues, rock, and gospel.

While strolling downtown, visitors can explore the installation of SculptureWalk Chelsea, a self-guided walking tour of 16 juried sculptures.

Chelsea Area Festivals & Events is a not-for

-profit organization that enriches Chelsea, and the surrounding communities, by promoting the presentation of and participation in quality performing and visual arts throughout the year.

For an updated list of performers and stage locations, please visit www.chelseafestivals.com and follow @chelseafestivals on Facebook and Instagram.

###

August 5, 6:30-8:30 PM