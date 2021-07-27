CPD Weekly Report 07-27-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-1228

Location: 6000 block of Werkner Rd.

Date: July 21, 2021

Time: 12:16 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Werkner Rd. for the report of a family trouble involving a mother and son.

Upon arrival, the officers were met by a 22-year-old Chelsea man who was outside on the porch talking on his cellphone. One of the officers remained and spoke with the adult male subject while the other officer continued into the house to speak with the female subject.

The female subject, a 64-year-old Chelsea woman, stated that her son was visibly intoxicated when he arrived home and he became upset over an incident that had taken place earlier in the evening and began yelling and screaming, escalating to the punching of walls in his bedroom.

The female subject stated that nothing physical had taken place however she needed police assistance with calming her son down. Upon interviewing the male subject, he stated that he arrived home and was upset over an incident that had taken place while he was in town earlier in the evening.

The complainant stated that he had gotten into an altercation with his mother and had been “Choked”. No visual injury aside from some slight redness of the neck area was visible. The complainant complained of neck pain. The complainant was transported to the hospital at his request for a medical evaluation. The case was submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review and denied citing a lack of criminal elements of the crime; the case was closed.