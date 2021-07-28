Chelsea area home damaged by fire

A faulty propane tank led to an accidental fire at a Chelsea area home, which was severely damaged on the morning of July 27, according to the Chelsea Area Fire Authority.

In follow up to the fire, The Sun Times News reached out to CAFA Captain Scott Basar, who said the occupants of the home were able to safely get out uninjured and there were no injuries on the firefighting side.

Basar said the fire department got a call at 10:40 a.m. that day for a residential structure fire on Roepke Road. He said when firefighters arrived the fire was fully involved and had extended from the attached garage into about half of the home, which was a single story ranch-style house.

The homeowners called 911 for the fire.

The home, attached garage and the vehicles (one inside the garage and one just outside it) were all badly damaged or a total loss, Basar said. There is a small barn or structure near the home, but it only saw some damage to its side and was saved.

Firefighters were able to retrieve and salvage some important personal items for the homeowners from inside the home.

Basar said two off-duty firefighters arrived at the scene first to give some helpful assistance until the on-duty firefighters arrived.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and stop it where it was when they arrived, but it had already done some quick and serious damage.

The fire had started in the attached garage with the faulty propane tank, according to Basar, and it was found to have been an accidental fire.

The scene was cleared after a few hours.

CAFA got support from the neighboring fire departments of Putnam, Unadilla, Henrietta, Manchester, Grass Lake, Scio Township, Dexter, Ann Arbor and Stockbridge.

