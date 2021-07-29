The Moxie Strings in Chelsea this Sunday, August 1 at 4pm.

From Joanne Ladio

What could be better than a summer Sunday afternoon in the park with come-alive music for the whole family?

Bring your chairs, blankets, snacks. Lots of room for the kids to run around (and dance!)

Weather permitting.

For out-of-towners: lots of parking across from CVS. It's a short walk to the park (right by an ice cream store...).

We'll be at the big gazebo on the far end of the park. There's also parking at the Chelsea Hospital back lot. You'll see the sign as you drive past the park.