Chelsea Planning Commission Considers Final Site Plan for Burger King/Starbucks

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea is one big step closer to having a Starbucks and Burger King in town.

The final site plan for the property at 1620 S Main St (across from Lloyd Bridges Traveland) was presented to the Chelsea Planning Commission at its July 20 meeting.

The plan is for three buildings:

A 2,200 sq ft retail building facing Brown Dr.

An 8,290 sq ft retail building including a Starbucks drive-thru facing M-52.

A 3,070 sq ft building that will be a Burger King restaurant facing M-52.

Chelsea Community Development Director Julia Upfal introduced her recommendation to approve the final plan.

“The things that are reviewed by the Planning Commission and subjected to the Planning Commission are at a point where I feel they are meeting all of the compliance regulations that they need to,” said Ms. Upfal.

While the final site plan meets all the compliance regulations, there are other details that need to be attended to before Midwest can begin work.

“I still will need some additional documents, and some engineering changes to these plans before we can provide that final site plan stamp of approval,” added Upfal.

Upfal’s recommendation was for the Commission to approve the plan with conditions.

“My recommendation today is if you choose to move forward with these plans, to include conditions included in both my staff report and the engineering staff report which was sent today as an addendum to ensure that these engineering requirements, permit easements, and documents and agreements are provided to the city of Chelsea,” said Upfal.

Conditions included:

The two lots facing M-52 (Starbucks and Burger King) need a permit from MDOT.

The third parcel on Brown Dr. needs a permit from the Washtenaw Co Road Commission.

Updated easement agreements from Consumer’s Energy and Comfort Inn Suites.

EGLE permits for water or sanitary sewer.

City water and sewer specifications added to the plans.

The final site plan submitted by Brightway Development LLC contingent on addressing all items in all staff reports provided was unanimously approved by the Commission.