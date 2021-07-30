Chelsea MI
7-30-2021 5:53am

Weekly Road Work, August 2 - 8

It is our goal to have permanent pavement markings applied within two weeks following fog seal. However, applying pavement markings is very weather dependent. We are hopeful that our contractor can begin applying pavement markings on fog sealed roads soon
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October
Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 26 - August 13
Lodi Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd Road closure July 30 - Sept 30
Lodi Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure July 6 - August 6 (extended)
Lyndon Beeman Rd between Waterloo Rd and Boyce Rd Road closure August 2 - 16
Lyndon Roe Rd between Waterloo Rd and M-52 Road closure August 2 - 16
Lyndon, Dexter N Territorial Rd between M-52 and Hankerd Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 2
Manchester Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 2 - 16
Northfield 8 Mile Rd between county line and US-23 Intermittent lane closure Week of August 2
Northfield Main St between 6 Mile Rd and East Shore Dr Intermittent lane closure Week of August 2
Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and Main St Intermittent lane closure Week of August 2
Northfield Whitmore Lake Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 2
Pittsfield N Ashford Way between N Ashford Way and Walnut Ct Intermittent lane closure Week of August 2
Pittsfield Sunrise Dr between Cottonwood Dr and N Ashford Way Intermittent lane closure Week of August 2
Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure June 28 - Oct 1
Salem Pontiac Tr between N Territorial Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 2 (delayed start)
Salem 7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Angle Rd Daytime road closure Week of August 2 (delayed start)
Salem Angle Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile Rd Daytime road closure Week of August 2 (delayed start)
Salem 8 Mile Rd between Pontac Tr and Currie Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 2 (delayed start)
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing August 2 - 27
Salem, Superior Dixboro Rd between M-14 and N Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure July 30 - August 2 (delayed start)
Saline Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 2 - 16
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 20 (extended)
Scio Wagner Rd between Liberty Rd and Scio Church Rd Road closure August 2 - 13
Sharon Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 22 - August 5
Superior Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd Road closure July 26 - August 13 (extended)
Superior Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 26 - August 13
Superior Plymouth Rd between M-153 and Curtis Rd Intermittent lane closure August 2 - 9
Sylvan Hoppe Rd between Old US-12 and Garvey Rd Daytime road closure July 26 - August 13
Sylvan Liebeck Rd between end of road and Old US-12 Road closure August 2 - 16
Sylvan Hayes Rd between Sharon Township line and Old US-12 Road closure August 2 - 16
Sylvan, City of Chelsea Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - August 31
Webster Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 2 - 16
Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure July 26 - August 6
Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - late August
Webster Joy Rd between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd Road closure Week of August 2
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early September
York Arkona Rd between Platt Rd and end of pavement Intermittent lane closure July 26 - August 13
York Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 2 - 16
York Beogle Rd between Warner Rd and end of pavement Intermittent lane closure August 2 - 16
Ypsilanti Intersection of Edison St and Senate Ave Road closure July 29 - August 5
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October
