7-30-2021 5:53am
Weekly Road Work, August 2 - 8
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Dexter
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 26 - August 13
|Lodi
|Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Road closure
|July 30 - Sept 30
|Lodi
|Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 6 - August 6 (extended)
|Lyndon
|Beeman Rd between Waterloo Rd and Boyce Rd
|Road closure
|August 2 - 16
|Lyndon
|Roe Rd between Waterloo Rd and M-52
|Road closure
|August 2 - 16
|Lyndon, Dexter
|N Territorial Rd between M-52 and Hankerd Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 2
|Manchester
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 2 - 16
|Northfield
|8 Mile Rd between county line and US-23
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 2
|Northfield
|Main St between 6 Mile Rd and East Shore Dr
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 2
|Northfield
|6 Mile Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and Main St
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 2
|Northfield
|Whitmore Lake Rd between N Territorial Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 2
|Pittsfield
|N Ashford Way between N Ashford Way and Walnut Ct
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 2
|Pittsfield
|Sunrise Dr between Cottonwood Dr and N Ashford Way
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 2
|Pittsfield, York
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 28 - Oct 1
|Salem
|Pontiac Tr between N Territorial Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 2 (delayed start)
|Salem
|7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Angle Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of August 2 (delayed start)
|Salem
|Angle Rd between 6 Mile Rd and 7 Mile Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of August 2 (delayed start)
|Salem
|8 Mile Rd between Pontac Tr and Currie Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 2 (delayed start)
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|August 2 - 27
|Salem, Superior
|Dixboro Rd between M-14 and N Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 30 - August 2 (delayed start)
|Saline
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 2 - 16
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - August 20 (extended)
|Scio
|Wagner Rd between Liberty Rd and Scio Church Rd
|Road closure
|August 2 - 13
|Sharon
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 22 - August 5
|Superior
|Harris Rd between MacArthur Blvd and Geddes Rd
|Road closure
|July 26 - August 13 (extended)
|Superior
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 26 - August 13
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between M-153 and Curtis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 2 - 9
|Sylvan
|Hoppe Rd between Old US-12 and Garvey Rd
|Daytime road closure
|July 26 - August 13
|Sylvan
|Liebeck Rd between end of road and Old US-12
|Road closure
|August 2 - 16
|Sylvan
|Hayes Rd between Sharon Township line and Old US-12
|Road closure
|August 2 - 16
|Sylvan, City of Chelsea
|Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 24 - August 31
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 2 - 16
|Webster
|Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 26 - August 6
|Webster
|Mast Rd over the Huron River
|Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge
|May 3 - late August
|Webster
|Joy Rd between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Road closure
|Week of August 2
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road closure
|March 8 - early September
|York
|Arkona Rd between Platt Rd and end of pavement
|Intermittent lane closure
|July 26 - August 13
|York
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 2 - 16
|York
|Beogle Rd between Warner Rd and end of pavement
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 2 - 16
|Ypsilanti
|Intersection of Edison St and Senate Ave
|Road closure
|July 29 - August 5
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane and ramp closures
|June 7 - October