Chelsea’s Festival of Trellises a Garden Success

From Meredith Nelson, Chelsea Senior Center

The Festival of TRELLISES was a colorfully successful FUNdraiser for the Chelsea Senior Center. We had garden guests enjoying a walk around our Intergenerational Garden learning about its many plants and programs, and also enjoy the beautifully decorated trellises from the community.

We want to share our sincere thanks to our event sponsor Chelsea Lumber Company, to all the groups and individuals who decorated and hosted a trellis (listed below), and to our committee members for their hard work and garden cheer. And a very special thank you to the Chelsea Area Garden Club for their support and donation for the CSC Intergenerational Garden.

Congratulations to our top vote getters of the event: Chelsea District Library – Marilyn Kuehl, Chelsea Area Players – Clara Smith, Merrill Crockett & Rita Hermann, Janet Alford & Kathy Gunderson, and the Most Votes Winner Mary Tomac & Chris Browning.

1. “A Book-Lover’s Garden” Chelsea District Library; Marilyn Kuehl

2. “Pearl” Diane Weid

3. “Alice’s Garden” Chelsea Area Players; Clara Smith

4. “Backyard Gardens Save the Environment” Merrill Crockett & Rita Hermann

5. “Arts in the Garden” Marcia White

6. “Birds of a Feather” Janet Alford & Kathy Gunderson

7. “Trees of Jewels” Lola Richardson

8. “Ornate Medallion” Ira Richardson (his mom is pictured)

9. “Pony Up Some Money for the IG” Mary Tomac (pictured) & Chris Browning

10. “Cecropia” Charlotte Wyche

11. “Quilters Garden” Colleen Carey; CAADY Quilters

Photos courtesy of Chelsea Senior Center

Click on the photo below to view the full gallery.

