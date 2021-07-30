Who Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten?

From CDL

The Chelsea District Library (CDL) launched its version of the early literacy initiative 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten in December 2020, and now the first participant has completed the program just six months later. Ryan Gauthier, who will be entering kindergarten this fall, read his one thousandth book in mid-June of this year.

“The goal of 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is exactly what the title promotes,” says Jessica Zubik, Youth & Teen Librarian at CDL. “Research shows that reading aloud together is the most important factor in preparing young children for learning how to read on their own. The beauty of the program is in its simplicity.”

Ryan has been working hard on his reading all year and was excited to log books through Beanstack, the library’s online reading program software. For every 100 books read, children earn a digital badge featuring an adorable forest animal. They also earn free books, stickers, a tote bag, and buttons at specific reading milestones, plus monthly newsletters with early literacy tips and book suggestions.

“This was a wonderful way to spend time together and strengthen our bond through reading,” says Mary Gauthier, Ryan’s mom. “Reading and recording Ryan’s books on the Beanstack app gave us something fun to look forward to every day during the pandemic. He loved seeing each new animal badge appear!”

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is a national nonprofit that encourages local libraries to start up their own version of the program. CDL’s version is open to children from birth through pre-k. More details and registration information can be found at http://chelseadistrictlibrary.org/1000books/ or by calling (734) 475-8732, ext. 209.

