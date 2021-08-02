Chelsea Fresh Air Market - Fashion & Home Show August 12-14, 2021

From D&B Strategic Marketing



#shopchelseamich merchants welcome residents and visitors to enjoy a "Fresh Air Market - Fashion & Home Show." This event has historically been "Sidewalk Sales," and 2021 is the 45th anniversary.

Fresh Air Market will kick off at 10 am on Thursday, August 12; businesses will be featuring a variety of one-of-a-kind specials, new inventories, menu items, and beverages. In addition, there are two unique events during these 3 days, a Scavenger Hunt and a Fashion & Home Show, in collaboration with the Chelsea Farmers Market on August 14 at 11-11:30 am, at Palmer Commons.

"We want to convey to our customers that we have more to offer than traditional sidewalk sales. Chelsea's commercial district has become a diverse community of home goods stores, garden shops, clothing and accessories, restaurants, distillery, jewelry, markets, and so much more!" said Jennifer Fairfield, owner of the Garden Mill.

The #shopchelseamich independent merchants are locally owned businesses that exemplify the uniqueness of Chelsea. A glimpse into what to expect during the Fresh Air Market includes:

There will be a scavenger hunt beginning on August 12 through the end of the day on August 12. The reward to the winner will be a basket of Chelsea goods. Details to follow on the #shopchelseamich website. www.shopchelseamich.com.

Plan to attend the Fashion & Home Show on August 14, starting at 11:00 am at Palmer Commons. The Farmers Market music will take a short pause for 30 minutes to accommodate the catwalk. There will be a display by fun-loving business owners of their merchandise. Some of it will be clothing, but you will also see home goods on display. The Ugly Dog Distillery will be providing non-alcoholic beverages during the event. This will be the second annual event; the first one was held on August 17, 2019. Everyone is ready to put on a great show this year!

One of the newer #shopchelseamich members is The Cottage Rabbit, celebrating its 1st Anniversary on July 1, 2021. They opened amid COVID and are thriving and doing well. Owner Mary Harding shared, “We are so thrilled about being part of Chelsea. We have Chelsea regulars that come in three times a week and visitors from the greater Detroit area shopping at our store. Last year during ‘Sidewalk Sales’ we experienced the best business day, beyond Christmas or Wine, Women & Shopping. So we are looking forward to this year’s event.”

August 12 through 14 Fresh Air Market and August 14 Fashion & Home Show at Palmer Commons!

###

#shopchelseamich is a group of independent business owners who possess entrepreneurial spirits who have joined forces and created #shopchelseamich. This collaborative team includes a network of 30+ Chelsea merchants and restaurants who have participated in and promoted Wine, Women & Shopping, Chocolate Extravaganza, and Sidewalk Sales events over the years.