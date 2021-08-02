Season Finale: Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights August 12, 2021

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Now in its seventh week, Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights concludes its abbreviated free summer concert series on Thursday, Aug. 12 from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Professional artists perform at seven staged areas located throughout downtown Chelsea showcasing music, circus acts, and dance!

At Palmer Commons, the family-friendly entertainment features juggling by Detroit Circus. In addition, Ballet Chelsea will share dance with the community through a variety of styles and music. All ages are also invited to participate in the “How to Chalk”

series led by professional chalk artist Seth Allison. This week the theme is “Magical Creatures”.

Across the street, at Katie’s Korner on the library lawn, Annie and Rod Capps Quartet blend diverse styles to create a fresh sound that meets at the intersection of Americana & folk citing rock, jazz and bluegrass influences.

Matthew Ball performs at South Street as The Motor City Boogie Woogie Kid. A national touring act, Ball performs New Orleans and Swing Era favorites from the 20s, 30s and 40s.

The East Middle Street stage features Chelsea House Orchestra’s (CHO) Celtic with a kick. CHO represents Chelsea High School and is renowned for its eclectic musical experience. Just past the railroad tracks, Fun on the Frets performs Jazz at the Glazier Building. In 2020, Michael Harrington was awarded a CAFE Grants for the Arts to enable Fun on the Frets to complete their ten-song recording of Guitar Duets of Acoustic Jazz Guitar.

Around the corner, at the Clocktower Gazebo, Billy Mack & the Juke Joint Johnnies perform vintage rock. Further down the road, you will find folk and jazz musicians Duo One: Dede Alder and Josh Holcomb at The Grateful Crow outdoor stage.

Visitors can also explore the installation of SculptureWalk Chelsea, a self-guided walking tour of 16 juried sculptures. Walking maps are available inside downtown shops and restaurants or online at www.chelseafestivals.com/sculpturewalk.

Chelsea Area Festivals & Events is a not-for-profit organization that enriches Chelsea, and the surrounding communities, by promoting the presentation of and participation in quality performing and visual arts throughout the year.

For an updated list of performers and stage locations, please visit www.chelseafestivals.com

and follow @chelseafestivals on Facebook and Instagram.

Chelsea Area Festivals and Events would like to recognize and thank the 2021 Partners: American Muscle, Audio Acres, Biggby Coffee Chelsea, Bill Ballagh State Farm® Insurance, Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, Chelsea Area Historical Society & Museum, Chelsea Community Foundation, Chelsea District Library, Chelsea Downtown Development Authority, Chelsea Guardian, Chelsea Lumber Company, Chelsea Print & Graphics, Chelsea Retirement Community, Chelsea Rhone, Chelsea State Bank, ChelseaUpdate.com, Chelsea Wellness Center, Cleary’s Pub, Cherry Optometry, The Common Grill, Creative Washtenaw, Crystal Scott Designs, Cumulus Media, D&B Strategic Marketing, Dangerous Architects PC, Edward Jones - Michael O'Quinn, Edward Jones - Diane Kieliszewski, The Grateful Crow, “Jiffy” Mixes, Hardwood Solutions, LLC, Heydlauff’s Appliances, Kiwanis Club of Chelsea, Klink & Associates - Reinhart Realtors, Merkel Furniture & Carpet One, Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs, Mitchell Family, La Jolla Fine Jewelry, P.C. Johnson Construction, The Purple Rose Theatre Company, Parts Peddler Auto Supply Store, Rick Eder Agency - Farm Bureau Insurance, Rick Taylor - Reinhart Realtor, Riemco Design + Build, Secret Crisis Comics, Silver Maples of Chelsea, Stieper & Brust Orthodontics, Stadium Development, The Sun Times News, Susan Jacobs- CPA, Surelutions, Teresa Miller, Realtor, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Terri & Richard McCalla, Torrance Learning, Trinchero Family Estates, Ugly Dog Distillery, Village Hair Studio, Russ & Diane Weid, Wilkinson Foundation, Zou Zou’s Cafe & Coffee Bar

###

August 12 6:30-8:30 PM