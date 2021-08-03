CPD Weekly Report 08-03-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #:21-1271

Location: 1300 block of N. Freer Rd.

Date: July 26, 2021

Time: 8:21 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Freer Rd. for the report of larceny and unlawful entry complaint. The complainant stated that sometime between July 23rd and July 26th an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into an outside storage building by breaking a side window and climbing inside. Once in the building, a credit card was found and taken by the suspect(s) and they were believed to have left the same way they entered. The case was closed pending any further investigative leads.