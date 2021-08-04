Chelsea officially welcomes a new business with ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting was held on August 4, to welcome the new RE/MAX office to the Chelsea community.

Before a gathered crowd to cut the ribbon were RE/MAX Platinum broker/manager Chet Hill (in the picture with the scissors) and Terris Ahrens, the executive director of the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce.

The office was finished in March 2020, but the ribbon cutting and opening was officially celebrated on Aug. 4, 2021, under a sunny sky. The office is located at 12855 E. Old U.S. Highway 12, in suite 5 and 6, near Lloyd Bridges Traveland East.