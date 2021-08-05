New Health Admin Degree and Management Certificates Offered This fall at WCC

From WCC

A new associate degree in health administration and a slate of other management and health certificates to be offered this fall at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will prepare students for in-demand jobs.

Designed to fill a talent need in a fast-growing high-skill job field, the new Health Administration Associate of Science Degree provides students with skills for entry-level employment in health care management.

Other new management fields of study starting this fall at WCC are the Arts Management Certificate and Sports and Entertainment Management Certificate. Also, a new Certificate of Completion in Telemetry Monitoring will start in the winter semester.

“These new programs are responsive to industry changes and demands and complement our current program offerings,” said Dr. Kimberly Hurns, Executive Vice President for Instruction & Academic Affairs at WCC.

The health administration associate, arts management certificate and sports and entertainment certificate are among a number of other new academic business programs, including the Accelerated Business Associate Degree, previously announced to begin in the fall.

Health Administration Associate

This associate of science degree is designed to prepare students to assist in managing, leading and overseeing the operation of health care clinics, hospitals, pharmacies, outpatient and public health facilities, and more.

Many employer groups require an associate degree for supervisory positions.

The new degree is relevant for an in-demand field projected to grow at least 15% through 2029, with the addition of about 2.4 million new jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The fast growth for health care jobs, higher than average compared to all other occupational groups, is largely attributed to the anticipated service needs for an aging population.

As a highlight of this 60-credit degree, students will participate in a clinical experience and capstone course focused on a current problem or issue in health care.

Arts Management

This 21-credit-hour certificate will equip entrepreneurial-minded musicians and artists with the skills to market their talents, as well as help students interested in managing organizations advance through the business side of the arts. The career-ready certificate combines business and marketing skills and offers hands-on practical application through a capstone project, networking and internship opportunities.

Sports and Entertainment Management

This 18-credit-hour certificate will prepare students for building a career in the management and marketing of sports teams and major events at large-scale entertainment venues. Logistics around event planning is taught, and students will hear from guest speakers in the industry and participate in internship opportunities. This certificate is designed to be a pathway towards a two- or four-year degree.

Cardiac Telemetry Technician

This 6-credit certificate program prepares students for an occupation in telemetry monitoring and provides the fundamentals in cardiac rhythms, applying cardiac monitors on patients in health care settings and communicating effectively with nurses caring for patients on cardiac monitors. Clinical training will be provided at local hospitals. The program, to begin in the winter 2022 semester, was developed after area health care facilities contacted WCC about the possibility of offering a training certificate. Once the program is completed, students may sit for the National Certified ECG Technician exam for telemetry monitors.

