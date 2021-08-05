Chelsea Community Report, 08-02-21

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

The Chelsea City Council meeting for August 2, 2021, was a short 34 minutes. Council members in attendance were Mayor Melissa Johnson, Jennifer Kwas, Charles Wiseley, and Peter Feeney.

Public Comments:

One resident thanked Councilmember Feeney for his comments during the July 5th council meeting. “It was very well said, and it needed to be said.”

Another resident appreciated the City’s concern over social equity in Chelsea. She referenced the teachings of Jesus on “loving your neighbor” is available in local churches as an aid for instruction.

Appointment to the Planning Commission: The Council appointed Marcia White for a term to expire on June 30, 2022. Mayor Johnson noted Ms. White has served on the City Council, ZBA, and Planning Commission. She currently serves on the Board of Review. “She’s a longtime realtor in our community, and I know she has our best interest at heart,” said Mayor Johnson.

Block Party Permits: The Council approved permits for two block parties, one on East Summit St. for Sunday, August 15 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm, and one for West Summit St. for Sunday, August 22 from 2:00—9:00 pm.

DEI Training: For informational purposes only, the Council’s agenda included the collaboration between the Human Rights Commission, Chelsea District Library, Chamber of Commerce, and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea for the hosting of “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace” training on August 10 via Zoom for businesses and the general public.

Grant Agreement Between the City and Rockwell: The Council approved a grant agreement between the City and Chelsea Rockwell LLC to distribute funds from EGLE to support the redevelopment of the Rockwell Building. The agreement establishes responsibilities for the developer and the City, establishing that the grant agreement must follow the EGLE-approved work plan, and only eligible costs will be reimbursed.

Grant Agreement Between the City and EGLE: The Council approved a grant agreement between EGLE and the City to accept $475,000 to cover eligible brownfield expenses that will support the redevelopment of the Rockwell Building.

City Manager Report: City Manager John Hanifan reported that the Sibley Rd. project is finishing up a week ahead of schedule. Chelsea POP 2.0 is being planned, with final objectives being presented to the Council before implementation. Regarding summer in Chelsea, Mr. Hanifan said, “Hopefully folks got a chance to be out and about either on Thursdays or on Saturdays during the Farmers Market time. I can’t remember a time when things have been so lively. People are really in great spirits.”

Community Development Report: Community Development Director Julia Upfal submitted her fourth-quarter report and the year-end report for 2020-21, which ended June 30. Notables for the fiscal year include:

115 zoning permit applications

18 new dwelling units

$14.1 million total improvements

Brownfield Tax Increment Financing, $792,927

EGLE Brownfield Grant, $475,000

Community Revitalization Program, $750,000 (pending approval by the state)

Commercial Rehabilitation Abatement, $658,448

Projects in the works include:

Westchester Farms - 96 apartment units

Lincoln Pointe – 25 single-family homes

Rockwell Building – 52 units

Heritage Farms – 40 units

Culvers – waiting on MDOT permit approval to proceed

Starbucks/Burger King – waiting on further documentation to proceed

Mayor’s Report: Mayor Johnson reported visiting Beach Middle School summer classes to talk about local government. The City’s financial audit is underway. The Mayor is a member of the nonprofit group Chelsea Area Friends for Recreation and informed the Council and public that the group’s last Rec It Tuesday is August 10, 6:00-7:30 pm, in Timbertown, offering free activities such as archery, kite making/flying, and more.

Mayor Johnson continued her comments from the last council meeting on government ethics.

“Last Council meeting, I started talking a little bit about providing some education for both the public and for those who are running for council. I think it's important for both to have more information about how local governments work and specifically how the City's government works.”

“It's an opportunity for those who are running to learn what their duties are, but also for the public to know what the duties of council are and to hold them accountable to them.”

Mayor Johnson then pointed to and elaborated on the five “Ethical Principles for the Government of the City of Chelsea” listed on page nine of the City’s charter. These principles are:

Principle that public office is a public trust. Principle of independent, objective judgment. Principle of accountability. Principle of democratic leadership. Principle of respectability and fitness for public office.

The principles can be found in more detail in the City Charter, posted on the City’s website.

