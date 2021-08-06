Then & Now: Chelsea’s Glazier Building

From Chelsea Area Historical Society

At the height of his heyday during the turn of the twentieth century, Frank P Glazier, a Chelsea businessman, built various buildings for Glazier Stove Works. This company--known as B & B (for Best and Brightest)--manufactured oil and gas burning stoves that were shipped far and wide from Chelsea. A significant cut stone building housed the company’s headquarters on North Main Street and dominated the landscape.

Glazier’s bankruptcy in 1907 took his buildings out of his hands. Various business occupancies were in the building on North Main, such as a steam cleaning company. The first fire in the building occurred sometime between 1913 - 1918, but the building survived.

Chelsea residents come out to view the damage from the fire in the early 1900s

In 1941, Lloyd Heydlauff bought the building with his partner at the time, Lewis Bernath, for $5,000. Since it was during WWII, freezer lockers were built and maintained in the basement for keeping meat. Appliances were sold and serviced on the street floor, as well as a record store where people could listen to records in a small sound-proof booth before purchase.

The Glazier Building had become Fridgid Products Appliances store in the early 1940s

Fire struck a second time 51 years ago on August 7, 1970, that was less forgiving than the earlier fire. It was a total loss, but the business was supported by Marion Longworth who offered storage and retail space across the street in the former Olds and Buick Art Deco Showroom (site of Agricole). Since appliances were then stored in the Chelsea Depot at the time, the family was back in business within a week.

Fridgid Products Appliances store was destroyed by fire in 1970. The original Glazier Building was now gone and a smaller brick building was constructed in its place.

According to an article in the Chelsea Update last year, Lloyd and George Heydlauff were overwhelmed with people coming forth to pay their accounts although the records for accounts receivable were lost in the fire. The business was back in their new building in less than a year, and a thank you was printed in a newspaper article from Lloyd and George Heydlauff that said: “Only at a time such as this does a person begin to fully realize the loyalties and friendships that exist in our community. We are deeply grateful for everything.”

The site as we know it today—as Heydlauff’s Appliances. Photo by Doug Marrin

SPECIAL NOTE: On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack and in celebration of our first responders, the dedication of the Fire House Museum at the Chelsea Historical Museum, 128 Jackson Street, will take place on Saturday, September 11 beginning at 11 a.m.

Chelsea Historical Museum. Photo by Doug Marrin

Unless otherwise notes, photos courtesy of CAHS