Places to Find the Best Sweet Corn

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

We like corn, and we’ve enjoyed it for a really long time.

Wikipedia tells us that corn (maize) was first cultivated about 10,000 years ago in Latin America when, according to Michigan Tech, our Great Lake State had no great lakes and was still completely covered by glaciers.

Corn has come a long way since then, as has Michigan.

The King of Cereal Grains is so much a part of our lives that we’ve packed it into every crevice of our vernacular: cornhole, corndog, cornstarch, corn maze, cornrows, cornbread, cornhusker, corn whiskey, cornpone, cornmeal, cornball, candy corn, kettle corn, popcorn, acorn, barleycorn, peppercorn, unicorn, to name a few. Some folks even have the misfortune of having a corn on their toe.

We all seem to enjoy apples and orchards as a part of our fall tradition. Summer sweet corn and farm stands are not far off of the same vibe. Here is a list of area farmers markets and stands. We also asked folks on Facebook where they found the best corn and listed their favorite roadside stops.

So, if you’re looking for something new to do, something fresh and unusual, take a tour of the area’s corn stops. You’re sure to find it (groan) amaizing!

Chelsea Farmers Market: Sat. 8-1 pm Palmer Commons, Wed. 1-5 pm, corner of Old US-12 & Main St

Dexter Farmers Market: Sat. 8-1 pm, Tue. 2-6 pm, Alpine St.

Saline Farmers Market: Sat. 8-12 pm, 100 S. Ann Arbor St.

Alexander’s Farm Market: Mon.-Sat. 10 am-7 pm, Sun. 10 am-6pm, 6925 Whitmore Lake Rd (just south of N Territorial)

Jenny’s Farm Market: Sun.-Sat. 9 am-7 pm, corner of Island Lake Rd & Dexter-Pinckney Rd.

Ruhlig’s Farm Market: Fri.-Sun. 10 am-6 pm, 11296 Island Lake Rd

C&C Micro Farm Stand: 19475 Doyle Rd or 9573 Dexter-Pinckney Rd (Golden Drake Realty)

From Facebook (printed as posted)

“Jackson Rd right before/after Dancer Rd stand. Best corn ever!!!”

“Scio Church Rd, about a mile down from M52. So good!”

“take old 12 out of Chelsea toward Stiver's you will see sign. $5 13 ears. great corn”

“Ives Market in East Jackson”

“On Liberty just west of Parker more or less across the road from HillTop Greenhouse & Farms”

“buy from Gloria on Luick driver alway really sweet and great!”

“Hull's Produce Stand, jackson. Family owned and operated, 4 generations!”

“Fusilier Family Farms in Manchester”

“Weisenrader Farms at the Washtenaw farm Council grounds and the Saline Pharmacy parking lot on N AnnArbor st Saline.”

“AA-Saline Rd at Pleasant Lk Rd – the cart at Tippin’s!”

“Peppers Produce on Joy Rd between Mast and Zeeb”

“Curtis Farm Market”

“North Fletcher Rd west side, its organic too! Chelsea, MI. (north fletcher exit, turn rt, turn rt again, top of hill on left.)”

“HULLS PRODUCE PORTAGE RD, 5 A DOZEN”

“hickory ridge should have some soon” (about a week)

“Gee Farms Nursery & Greenhouses…some of the best I’ve ever eaten.”

“Pregitzer Farms”

Thank you to all who commented. Have fun shucking!

Photo credit: C&C Micro Farm Facebook