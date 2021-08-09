Welcome Back to the Chelsea Community Fair!

The 83rd annual Chelsea Community Fair is right around the corner and it’s expected to be a fun time yet again.

In considering last year’s challenges and those that continue today, the fair, which begins Aug. 24, is aiming to be the best it can be.

The Sun Times News (STN) reached out to the fair board to preview this big event for the Chelsea community.

In describing the event overall, the board said, “We are planning to have the fair similar to the past.”

The board said there are some things attendees should know going into the week.

“We have cancelled the Children's Day parade and Kiddie Events as a mutual decision between Kiwanis and the Fair Board due to a conflict with the rides starting and the school calendar,” the board told the STN. “We appreciate the community's understanding on this matter.”

In addition, the rides are slated to start on Wednesday this year due to staffing issues.

The plan is to have all of the main arena events, animal auction, Ladies' Day and fair parade on Saturday.

The theme for Ladies’ Day is, “When life gives you lemons make Lemonade!”

There will be Merchant displays, livestock, bingo tent, concessions and much more. These are just a few of the fair happenings and attractions.

The fair board said it will post changes as they are aware of them.

To learn more about the upcoming fair and to stay updated, go to: chelseafair.org, its Facebook page or call (734) 475-1270 or email chelseafair@gmail.com.

The fairgrounds are located at 20501 W. Old U.S. Highway 12 in Chelsea.