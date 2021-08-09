CPD Weekly Report 08-10-21

From Chelsea PD

Incident #: 21-1358

Location: 100 block of Silver Maples Dr

Date: August 6, 2021

Time: 11:11 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 100 block of Silver Maples Dr for the report of a fraud that had reportedly taken place over a period of the last week. The complainant reported that they had fallen victim to a scam where they were reportedly told that they had won the “Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes” and a check in the amount of 7.5 million dollars was sent to the victim however the check had not been endorsed and later determined to be counterfeit.

The victim reported that they had spoken with the suspect on multiple occasions and had sent a substantial amount of money to the suspect in the form of cashier’s checks and Bitcoin over a period of about 8 days. The victim was told that these payments were for the taxes on the prize winnings. The case remains open pending some further investigation into the identity of the suspect.

Incident #: 21-1343

Location: 700 block of W. Middle Street

Date: August 4, 2021

Time: 4:21 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer responded to the front lobby of the police station for the report of larceny from a motor vehicle. The theft had taken place sometime between August 3rd at 7:30 pm and August 4th at 4:30 am. The complainant reported that there was no sign of damage to the vehicle and some loose change and prescription sunglasses had been taken out of the vehicle.

Incident #: 21-1332

Location: 1300 block of N. Freer Rd.

Date: August 3, 2021

Time: 8:00 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Freer Rd. for the report of an unlawful entry report. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who stated that sometime between August 2nd at 5:00 pm and August 3rd at 8:00 am an unknown suspect(s) forced a window to a storage shed open and entered the building. Nothing was found to be taken at the time of the report.

Incident #: 21-1326

Location: 14000 block of E. Old US 12

Date: August 2, 2021

Time: 1:51 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 14000 block of E. Old US 12 for the report of a stolen golf cart complaint. The golf cart was determined to have been taken sometime between July 30th and August 2nd. The complainant described the golf cart as being a white in color Club Car Gas model and equipped with rear-facing seats and a windshield.