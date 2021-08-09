Happy S’mores Day!

From Equity Lifestyles

With camping and vacationing outdoors more popular than ever before, National S’mores Day is shaping up to be quite the annual holiday! According to a September 2020 article from Outsider.com, “Camping and glamping (glamorous camping), booking services report a 400 percent spike in sales in comparison to last year’s business.” This increase in popularity has not only stemmed from the results of a pandemic, but the “desire reported amongst campers to experience a unique vacation option.”

Although origins of the snack are unclear, the first s’more recipe is found in the “Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts” publication and credited to Loretta Scott Crew. It has been enjoyed in many variations ever since.

In previous years, Thousand Trails & Encore surveyed thousands of their campers to try and discover the most popular way their guests preferred to prepare the tasty treat. With options ranging from what type of graham cracker (plain, cinnamon, chocolate, sugar) and what type of chocolate filling (milk, dark, mint, or peanut butter cup), to how it is cooked (golden and gooey, charred, or lightly toasted), there was always one clear cut favorite, the traditional S’More. Plain graham cracker, milk chocolate with a golden brown, gooey on the inside, marshmallow.

With more than 200 campgrounds and RV resorts across North America, campers at Thousand Trails campgrounds & Encore RV resorts will once again be celebrating National S’mores Day tomorrow and through the weekend. Additionally, with their appreciation of the tasty snack, summer campers at the Mt. Hood Village Resort location have each received Stuffed Puffs, an innovative marshmallow that has the chocolate for the S'more safe inside so that it melts while the marshmallow toasts.

Whether guests are pitching a tent for the week, glamping in a tiny house, enjoying a summer vacation in a cabin or pulling up to a spacious RV site, s’mores are a favorite treat for campers of all kinds. And while the traditional recipe still seems to be the overwhelming favorite among Thousand Trails & Encore campers, there is no wrong way to enjoy a s’more. All one needs to do to be prepared to indulge is the three ingredients of their choosing— graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows, and then celebrate the fun, camping holiday of National S’mores Day today, August 10th!