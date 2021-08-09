Q&A with St. Joe’s Chelsea Breast Surgeon on Cancer Care and Screenings

By Doug Marrin with St. Joseph Mercy, Chelsea

The Sun Times News

recently spoke with Jennifer Kulick, MD, FACS, about breast cancer and the importance for Chelsea-area women to stay up-to-date with their annual screenings.

Dr. Kulick is a board-certified general surgeon with IHA, who specializes in breast surgery, and is on the medical staff of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. For the past 19 years, her primary area of focus has been the diagnosis and treatment of breast disease.

In speaking with The Sun Times News, Dr. Kulick offered readers her years of experience and medical insight by answering a few commonly asked questions on the topic of breast cancer.

STN: Tell us a bit about your background.

Dr.K: I received my undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and attended medical school at The Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. Following medical school I completed my surgical residency at St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor. In addition to my medical practice, today I am an adjunct clinical instructor at the University of Michigan, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a longstanding member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

STN: Who are your patients at St. Joe's Chelsea?



Dr.K: I am dedicated to caring for patients with benign and malignant breast disease. I see patients with breast cancer and those with a high risk of developing breast cancer due to personal or family history. I offer my patients all available medical options for treatment of their disease, including the most advanced surgical treatment and complex reconstruction.

STN: There are differing opinions regarding breast self-exams. What are your thoughts?

Dr.K: There is ongoing debate within medical circles about the effectiveness of self-breast examination. Many primary care societies do not recommend it. In my professional experience, it is sometimes the patient who will detect their breast cancer so I continue to promote the belief that women should be familiar with their own breast tissue. In general, it is reasonable for women to start self-breast exams in their 20's. If they are not comfortable doing a self-breast exam or don't feel it is useful to them, it can be omitted. The important thing is for women to have an ongoing relationship with a primary care physician, and to discuss any concerns or questions they may have with their doctor.

STN: When should women consider adding mammograms to their regular healthcare?



Dr.K: I recommend that my patients follow the guidelines outlined by the American College of Radiology and the American Society of Breast Surgeons. These two organizations recommend that women with average risk for breast cancer start screening mammograms at age 40, and annually thereafter. At St. Joe's Chelsea we offer a program to patients that can help identify women at higher risk for developing breast cancer. We can then work with them to develop an individualized plan on what to do next.

STN: How does someone sign up to get a mammogram?

Dr.K: A patient can receive an order for a mammogram through their primary care physician.

STN: If someone is diagnosed with cancer, what's next? What services do you and St. Joe's offer?



Dr.K: Generally, someone is diagnosed with breast cancer after a minimally-invasive biopsy with our radiologists. They will be notified of their diagnosis and then referred to an experienced surgeon. At St. Joe's Chelsea the patient will receive a call from one of our nurse navigators, usually prior to their appointment with a surgeon, to help answer questions prior to the first appointment. Nurse navigators are nurses who have gone through specialized training to work with cancer patients, and can follow the patient through their entire journey. The surgeon then meets with the patient and formulates a treatment plan with the patient. All patient cases are discussed at a weekly tumor board that involves all physician specialists involved in the care of breast cancer as well as support staff. This includes surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, radiology, pathology, nurse navigators, nurse practitioners, our office nurses, research nurses, genetic counselors, and social workers. We offer the full range of services at our Chelsea campus. Patients can receive all their cancer care close to home, at St. Joe's Chelsea.

STN: Where could someone find a breast cancer support group?



Dr.K: Our physician offices, nurse navigators, and social workers can refer a patient to support groups based on individual need. There are different resources available to try to meet the needs of every patient.

STN: When considering where to seek treatment for breast cancer, why should local residents consider St. Joe's Chelsea?

Dr.K: At St. Joe's Chelsea, we offer our patients innovative surgical care and exhaustive options with reconstruction where appropriate. We strive to take care of the patient as a whole, and individualize treatment plans based on their specific cancer, taking into consideration their personal goals and social situations. The surgery, radiation oncology, medical oncology and nursing care available at St. Joe's Chelsea is outstanding. We treat each patient the way we would want our own family members to be treated and strive to deliver exceptional care to them every day. It is also important to mention that as part of Saint Joseph Mercy Health System, all St. Joe's Chelsea cancer patients have access to more than 100 national clinical trials. To learn more about our medical services or to schedule an appointment at the St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea Cancer Center, members of the community can call 734-593-5690.