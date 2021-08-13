Weekly Road Work, Aug. 16-22

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October

Augusta Liss Rd between Bunton Rd and Rawsonville Rd Daytime road closure Week of August 16

Augusta Tuttle Hill Rd between Judd Rd and Willis Rd Daytime road closure Week of August 16

Augusta, York Wright Rd between Crane Rd and Stony Creek Rd Daytime road closure August 18 - 24

Bridgewater Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 16 - 30

Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 26 - August 20

Freedom Esch Rd between Altenbrent Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 16

Freedom Steinbach Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 16

Lodi Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd Road closure July 30 - Sept. 30

Lodi Brassow Rd between Ann Arbor-Saline Rd and Maple Rd Road closure July 6 - August 21 (extended)

Lodi Intersection of Wagner Rd and Waters Rd Intersection closure August 11 - Sept. 17

Lyndon Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing August 2 - 20

Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Nov. 19

Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure June 28 - Oct 1

Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 9 - Sept. 3

Saline Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 2 - 20

Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - August 20

Scio Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd Intermittent lane closure August 9 - 20

Scio Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 16 - 30

Sharon Washburne Rd between Jacob Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 16

Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Shoulder closure August 2 - Nov.

Superior Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd Road closure August 9 - October

Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing August 2 - 20

Sylvan, City of Chelsea Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - August 31

Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 16

Webster Mast Rd over the Huron River Bridge lane closure - temporary traffic signal to maintain two-way traffic on bridge May 3 - late August

Webster Northfield Church Rd between Jennings Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure August 18 - 24

Webster Merrill Rd between Barker Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 16

York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early Sept.

York Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 2 - 20

Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October

Ypsilanti Wiard Rd between I-94 and Airport Dr Road closure August 16 - Sept 10