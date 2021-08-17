CPD Weekly Report 08-16-21

From CPD

Incident #: 21-1371

Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr.

Date: August 9, 2021

Time: 10:35 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of

Commerce Park Drive for the report of an unlawful entry complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who stated that sometime between the evening of August 6th and August 7th in the morning hours an unknown suspect(s) entered an unsecured office and removed two binders and a note pad from the office. The case remains open pending some further investigation into the incident.