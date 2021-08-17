5 Healthy Towns’ Auction Opens and Dinner Menu Announced

From 5HF

Calling all farmers market fans!

The virtual auction benefiting 6th annual 5 Healthy Towns Farm to Table Fabulous Feast has opened. And ticket sales for the dinner event supporting the Chelsea, Grass Lake, Dexter, Stockbridge, and Manchester farmers markets are now on sale.

“We have so many cool items — over 65 items, in fact — on the auction block,” said Sabrina Edgar, chair of this year’s event and manager of the Grass Lake Farmers Market.

“There’s a Trip to Italy, a 4-Course Dinner for 4 from Chef Savur, art from Chelsea artist Sue Craig, U of M football tickets, a Wellness Center membership, restaurant gift certificates, a car detailing from La Fontaine, fresh baked goods, goodie baskets, and hand-crafted folk art, to name a few,” she added. “Each of our markets is also providing delicious auction items.”

The auction is a two-fold event, with all items available for bidding virtually, with a dozen items moving to the live auction format at the dinner event on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 4 p.m.

For the past 5 years, the fundraising dinner traveled to each of the five healthy towns. In 2016, Chelsea presented the first dinner, followed by Grass Lake, Manchester, Dexter, and, in 2020, Stockbridge.

Volunteers set up the 5 Healthy Towns Farm to Table Fabulous Feast, hosted by Manchester in 2018. The 2021 event will be held at the Grass Lake Community Events Park. The event features a multi-course meal using local produce by local chefs from Smokehouse 52, Roaming Goat, Kitchen Little, and Silver Maples of Chelsea. Beer and wine are provided by Jolly Pumpkin and Lone Oak Vineyards.

Edgar said she also wants people to know that the committee is planning for a Covid-safe event.

“We’re providing more tables in the fresh air under the pavilion and tent so that people can eat and socialize with some space,” she said.

Chelsea’s market manager, Emily Griswold, has been lining up the chefs to prepare the food donated and purchased from each of the five farmers markets.

“Smokehouse 52 is cooking up the main entree, Picnic Chicken, as well as a sweet and savory tofu option,” said Griswold. “Roaming Goat is on for a Grilled Romaine Heart Salad with a peach lavender vinaigrette, and Chef Emily from Chelsea Alehouse is doing Pickled Veggie and Feta Skewers.”

“Silver Maples’ Chef Travis is preparing a Toasted Crostini with Tenderloin and Michigan Cherry Salsa, and a Roasted Beet Hummus Shooter,” she added. “We’ll have Jolly Pumpkin beer, Lone Oak wine. And Common Grill rolls.”

“We’ve got a couple more surprises lined up, too,” said Griswold. “The whole menu is looking really good and we’re excited to see our chefs using the produce from our five markets.”

WHAT: 5 Healthy Towns Farm to Table Fabulous Feast, a multi-course dinner!

WHEN: Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 4 pm

WHERE: Grass Lake Community Park, 120 Brown St., Grass Lake, Michigan

HOW MUCH: Tickets are $75. Available online at Eventbrite (link below) or at the Farmers Markets in Chelsea, Stockbridge, Dexter, Grass Lake, and Manchester.

Online:

https://farm2table__grasslake.eventbrite.com

www.facebook.com/5healthytownsfarmtotable

https://www.32auctions.com/Farm2Table

For more information about the 5 Healthy Towns Foundation or the five Farmers Markets, visit www.5healthytowns.org.

Photo credits: Shawn Personke