Deceased body recovered from a Lyndon Township lake

An investigation is underway into the body found at Sullivan Lake this past weekend.

The Michigan State Police told The Sun Times News (STN) on Aug. 17, that it is handling the investigation of a deceased body located in Sullivan Lake in Lyndon Township on Aug. 14.

According to MSP spokesman Lt. Brian Oleksyk, a MSP trooper was dispatched to investigate the deceased body at 7:35 p.m. that day.

It was reported that area first responders from Chelsea and Dexter and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office were also on the scene that evening after the body was discovered.

Oleksyk told STN that there is no other information to pass along at this time. He said the deceased body has not been identified yet and an autopsy is going to be done sometime this week.