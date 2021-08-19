Grass Lake Resident to be Featured in Times Square

From NDSS

Sam DeRosia of Grass Lake, MI will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 18, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.

The photo of Sam was selected from more than 2,100 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. His photo will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor. The presentation will be live-streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30am ET on September 18.

Sam is pictured with his Lolo (Tagalog for Grandpa), Abelardo V. Bustillo. It was the last picture taken together before Dr. Bustillo died from COVID-19 in April 2020.

Photo of Sam and his Lolo (Dr. Abelardo V. Bustillo 10/31/37-4/23/2020) submitted for NDSS Times Square Video.

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the flagship Buddy Walk® which has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Buddy Walk events are held in hundreds of cities across the country, as well as select international locations. This year’s New York City Buddy Walk will once again take place virtually due to ongoing complications caused by COVID-19. Information about the NDSS National Buddy Walk Program and the NYC Buddy Walk on September 18, is available online at www.ndss.org

About NDSS

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations and become valued members of welcoming communities. Founded in 1979, NDSS supports and advocates for the Down syndrome community by focusing on three key areas of programming: Resources & Support, Policy & Advocacy and Community Engagement. Within these focus areas NDSS engages in various activities, events and programs such as the National Advocacy & Policy Center, which seeks to create systemic change through engaged advocacy; the National Buddy Walk® Program, which honors and celebrates individuals with Down syndrome in local communities across the world and other initiatives that provide support, informational resources and community engagement opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome and those who support them. Visit www.ndss.org for more information about NDSS.

About the National Buddy Walk®

Program

Since 1995, the National Buddy Walk Program has been the premier Down syndrome awareness, advocacy and peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world. It was created by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and to raise funds for local and national incentives to support the Down syndrome community. Today, more than 200 Buddy Walk events take place in cities across the country and in select international locations. To learn more and find a Buddy Walk near you, visit www.buddywalk.org.

Photos courtesy of Maria DeRosia