Middle School Students Invited to WCC’s STEAM Saturdays

From WCC

Science, technology, engineering, art and math converge for middle school students at this year’s Super STEAM Saturdays starting this week.

Hosted throughout the school year by Washtenaw Community College, faculty members will lead the free monthly Super STEAM Saturdays designed to engage middle school students in fun and interactive learning activities. Older and younger students and families are also invited to register.

The goal is to shine a light on and generate interest in the wide variety of STEAM career possibilities, all of which can start at WCC.

This week’s first session will be hosted virtually Saturday, Aug. 21, from 1-2 p.m. The “Not So Random” Math Probability workshop led by Megan Richendollar will involve music, games and teams playing a Jeopardy-style game board to help strengthen probability math skills. No prior math knowledge of probability is required and a calculator is optional.

Other monthly sessions and registration links: