Chelsea Police Report, July 2021

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth submitted his written report for July 2021 to the City Council at its August 16 meeting with verbal updates.

Chief Toth told of an incident where a resident was called and told they had won the lottery. The caller informed the victim that they needed to pay taxes on the amount, which the victim did. “That person lost a significant amount of money,” said Toth. “So, if you play the lottery or any kind of gaming. No one is calling you giving you money.”

Chief Toth also reported another significant event for the CPD. “We received a BOL (Be On the Lookout) out of the City of Flint for a shooting and kidnapping case,” said Toth.

Officer Gilbreath spotted the vehicle on I-94 and followed it to where it exited at Kalmbach Road. He followed it to a rural area where the vehicle turned into a driveway. Officer Gilbreath held back until the Michigan State Police arrived. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The Chief also expressed his thanks to Chelsea Lumber for helping prepare around 900 pounds of backup batteries for shipment. The batteries are used as auxiliary backup power in outages.

CPD received 240 calls for service in July, down 5.5% from July 2020 with 254. Year-to-date total calls for 2021 are 1,324, down 22.7% from 1,711 YTD this time last year.

Notable categories are 31 citizen assists, BOLs, 25 BOLs, five welfare checks, one each assault, burglary, larceny, and zero mental health calls.

For July, CPD had 67 cases, of which 36 are open, ten are waiting for lab results, eight have been given to the Prosecutor’s Office, and 13 are closed.