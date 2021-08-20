Chelsea Community Report, 08-16-21

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

A synopsis of the Chelsea City Council meeting on August 16, 2021.

Consent Agenda: The Council approved,

Payment for invoices of $147,549.99 for July 30 – August 12

Payment for weekly expenses of $409,343.61 for the same period

Bi-weekly payroll of $329,386.82

Public Comments: One resident spoke urging the Council to continue providing a virtual option for the public to attend the meetings.

Plan for Civility Month: Human Rights Commission (HRC) Chairperson Susan Morrel-Samuels presented the Council with an overview for “Civility Month,” planned for November. Ms. Morrel-Samuels explained the month’s activities and events are a collaboration of Chelsea organizations and individuals pursuing ways to improve community behavior and dialogue when differing viewpoints are involved. The HRC’s part in the event will be hosting a panel discussion with community leaders on how words such as “divisiveness,” “polarization,” “intolerance,” “bullying,” and “meanness” have been used to describe our current climate and how they show up in our experience.

HRC Appointment: The Council appointed Brenda Donaldson to the HRC. Ms. Donaldson’s background is in healthcare. “For the last 15 years since retiring out of the ER, I’ve been managing patients with chronic pain using acupuncture and manual therapy,” Ms. Donaldson told the Council, “This is where I became more interested in mental health in combination with physical health…I think that there are some people who unfortunately are not able to access this well, and I think that I could offer some help in that direction.”

Civility Month Panel: Councilmember Iannelli submitted three requests for the Human Rights Commission (HRC) panel discussion on November 4 as a part of “Civility Month.” The Council approved all three requests.

The discussion panel members. Publishing a poster that includes a calendar of the Civility Month Events. A budget of $500 for materials and a possible room rental fee.

Constitution Week: The Council approved a motion proclaiming September 17-23 as Constitution Week. “Constitution Week is an American observance to commemorate the adoption of the United States Constitution. The observance runs annually from September 17 to September 23. It was officially enacted on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower from a congressional resolution petitioned by the Daughters of the American Revolution.” – Wikipedia.

Charitable Gaming License: The Council adopted a resolution to recognize the Chelsea Soccer Club as a nonprofit organization for the purpose of obtaining a charitable gaming license from the State to conduct a fund-raising raffle.

Purchase of Pickup Truck: Chelsea’s DPW requested a new pickup truck for use in general DPW operations. The acquisition would replace a 2001 vehicle which is at the end of practical use. The Council approved the purchase of a Ford F250 from Signature Ford for $28,863.

Purchase of Axon Tasers: The Council approved the purchase of four Axon Taser 7 with accessories and licenses for a total cost of $10,167.03. Advantages to the Axon technology are 1) when the taser is drawn, the body camera automatically activates, 2) options for close and long-range use, 3) spark checks that alert the potential recipient to the activation of the charge, and 4) better dart technology. In answer to a question from the Council, Chief Toth stated use of tasers by officers is rare.

Planning and Development Fee Schedule: The Council approved a motion revising the Planning and Zoning Department’s fee schedule. This new fee schedule will reportedly provide city residents, potential developers, and local businesses more clarity regarding required city fees for Planning and Zoning.

City Manager Report: City Manager John Hanifan recapped the recent storm damage in town and how it affected the electrical grid. One transformer caught fire, and power was gone for about five hours as a result. A substation on the grid automatically shut itself down for safety purposes. The City has sent linemen and crews to the Sturgis, MI, area as a part of the City’s mutual aid covenant to assist with the severe storm damage experienced there. The most significant impact was from a transfer station outside town, which is not a part of the Chelsea Light and Power system.

July Police Report: Police Chief Ed Toth submitted his report for July 2021. See article: Chelsea Police Report, July 2021.

Council Reports:

Councilmember Kwas thanked city workers for their work from the storm. She also commended those who made Sounds and Sights on Thursday Nights possible. Ms. Kwas also reported that the Planning Commission is considering alterations to the Zoning Ordinance.

Councilmember Pacheco reported that CAPT/DART discussed how communities are employing safety protocols and the lack of uniformity between municipalities.

Councilmember Iannelli reported that the HRC is busy planning for Civility Month. He also told the Council that WWRA would be installing its new AI sorting system in September, and the new truck with the robotic arm for pickup will arrive soon.

Mayor’s Report: Mayor Melissa Johnson thanked the city employees who worked through the recent storm. She noted the arrival of electric vehicle chargers in Palmer Commons. The Mayor reported on the Parks and Rec Master Plan update, which will increase the ability to receive grants. The Community Center Taskforce is developing a community survey. Chelsea POP 2.0 will soon be finalized. The Mayor reminded listeners that it is unlawful to park in bike lanes. The Mayor also noted signs that the county plans to relocate the 14A-3 Court from Chelsea to Saline.

Mayor Johnson continued her review of the City’s guiding principles for leadership. Reading from city documents, she stated,

“The City shall adhere to high levels of professionalism and ethical standards, both individually and as a council in all its communications interactions both formal and informal within their official capacity, these communications will be guided by the following federal principles,

The City Council commits to treat all individuals who appear before them to do business with or on behalf of the city with respect, courtesy, honesty, and integrity. The City shall strictly adhere to, guided by the requirements of the Michigan Open Meetings Laws and strive for complete transparency and accountability in its decision making and conduct of day-to-day city business. Direction and decision-making by the city council shall occur as a council. Individual members of the council shall not attempt to exercise independent authority over the City Manager, City Attorney, Director, official, or employee thereof.”

The Mayor concluded by responding to the question of continuing a virtual option for meetings for the public. She explained the remote meeting option was a provision under the emergency order. With no emergency order in place, remote interaction for city meetings is not provided by the statute.

