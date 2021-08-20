Chelsea MI
8-20-2021 8:40am

Weekly Road Work August 23 - 29

Paint-a-Plow's application deadline has passed and we have finalized our approved applicants. We are excited to see what our students paint for us with this year's theme, "Your Favorite Winter Movie".
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure Mid-March - late October
Ann Arbor Maple Rd between Blueberry Ln and Newport Rd Road closure August 26 - Sept. 3
Ann Arbor Maple Rd between Foster Rd Bridge and end of pavement Intermittent lane closure August 27 - Sept. 3
Ann Arbor Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Plymouth Rd Intermittent lane closure August 23 - 25
Augusta, York Wright Rd between Crane Rd and Stony Creek Rd Daytime road closure August 18 - 24
Bridgewater Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 16 - 30
Bridgewater Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and the old gravel pit entrance Intermittent lane closure Week of August 23
Dexter Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control July 26 - Sept. 17
Dexter Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing August 19 - Sept. 3
Freedom Steinbach Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd Intermittent lane closure August 16 - 26 (extended)
Lodi Intersection of Wagner Rd and Waters Rd Intersection closure August 11 - Sept. 17
Lodi Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd Road closure July 30 - Sept. 30
Lyndon Paved roads throughout the township Shoulder work - roadside mowing August 19 - Sept. 3
Northfield Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 19 - Sept. 17
Pittsfield Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St Intermittent lane closure August 9 - Nov. 19
Pittsfield Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd Intermittent lane closure August 23 - Sept. 2
Salem Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 9 - Sept. 3
Saline Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 23 - Sept. 17
Scio Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd Intermittent lane closure August 9 - 27 (extended)
Scio Unpaved local roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 16 - 30
Scio Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd Intermittent lane and shoulder closures June 1 - late Sept. (extended)
Sharon Washburne Rd between Jacob Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 23 (delayed start)
Superior Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd Road closure August 9 - October
Superior Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd Shoulder closure August 2 - Nov.
Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control August 19 - Sept. 17
Sylvan, City of Chelsea Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd Intermittent lane closure June 24 - August 31
Webster Merrill Rd between Barker Rd and county line Intermittent lane closure Week of August 23 (delayed start)
Webster Northfield Church Rd between Jennings Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of August 23 (delayed start)
Webster Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd Intermittent lane closure August 17 - 24
York Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd Road closure March 8 - early Sept.
York Begole Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd Daytime road closure Week of August 23
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Lane and ramp closures June 7 - October
Ypsilanti Wiard Rd between I-94 and Airport Dr Road closure August 16 - Sept 10
