8-20-2021 8:40am
Weekly Road Work August 23 - 29
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Marshall Nature Area, north of Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Mid-March - late October
|Ann Arbor
|Maple Rd between Blueberry Ln and Newport Rd
|Road closure
|August 26 - Sept. 3
|Ann Arbor
|Maple Rd between Foster Rd Bridge and end of pavement
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 27 - Sept. 3
|Ann Arbor
|Intersection of Dixboro Rd and Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 23 - 25
|Augusta, York
|Wright Rd between Crane Rd and Stony Creek Rd
|Daytime road closure
|August 18 - 24
|Bridgewater
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 16 - 30
|Bridgewater
|Hogan Rd between Allen Rd and the old gravel pit entrance
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 23
|Dexter
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|July 26 - Sept. 17
|Dexter
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|August 19 - Sept. 3
|Freedom
|Steinbach Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 16 - 26 (extended)
|Lodi
|Intersection of Wagner Rd and Waters Rd
|Intersection closure
|August 11 - Sept. 17
|Lodi
|Zeeb Rd between Pleasant Lake Rd and Ellsworth Rd
|Road closure
|July 30 - Sept. 30
|Lyndon
|Paved roads throughout the township
|Shoulder work - roadside mowing
|August 19 - Sept. 3
|Northfield
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 19 - Sept. 17
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Morgan Rd and State St
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 9 - Nov. 19
|Pittsfield
|Maple Rd between Textile Rd and Ann Arbor-Saline Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 23 - Sept. 2
|Salem
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 9 - Sept. 3
|Saline
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 23 - Sept. 17
|Scio
|Intersection of Wagner Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 9 - 27 (extended)
|Scio
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 16 - 30
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Peters Rd
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|June 1 - late Sept. (extended)
|Sharon
|Washburne Rd between Jacob Rd and Sharon Hollow Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 23 (delayed start)
|Superior
|Geddes Rd between Gotfredson Rd and Ridge Rd
|Road closure
|August 9 - October
|Superior
|Prospect Rd between Clark Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Shoulder closure
|August 2 - Nov.
|Sylvan
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|August 19 - Sept. 17
|Sylvan, City of Chelsea
|Old US-12 between M-52 and Freer Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|June 24 - August 31
|Webster
|Merrill Rd between Barker Rd and county line
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 23 (delayed start)
|Webster
|Northfield Church Rd between Jennings Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of August 23 (delayed start)
|Webster
|Scully Rd between Gregory Rd and Walsh Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|August 17 - 24
|York
|Dennison Rd between Hack Rd and Mooreville Rd
|Road closure
|March 8 - early Sept.
|York
|Begole Rd between Warner Rd and Platt Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of August 23
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Lane and ramp closures
|June 7 - October
|Ypsilanti
|Wiard Rd between I-94 and Airport Dr
|Road closure
|August 16 - Sept 10