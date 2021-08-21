Chelsea Soccer Blanks Northwest in Opener

It took a half to get going, but once it did the Chelsea soccer team caught fire with four second half goals to blank Jackson Northwest 4-0 in the 2021 season opener Friday night.

Neither team could find the net in the first half as the teams went into the break scoreless, but the second half was all Bulldogs.

Beck Elandt broke the scoreless tie with 21 minutes left in the match when he found the net to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead over the Mounties.

Just three-minutes later Kellen Ahlstrom made it 2-0 and the Bulldogs were rolling.

Ahlstrom scored his second of the game with just over 10 minutes left and Elandt would seal the win with his second of the game to make the final 4-0.