The Saline girls’ golf team opened with a 12th

place finish out of 23 schools at the Hartland Invitational Friday.

The Hornets fired a team score of 378 in the event won by South Lyon with 315.

Freshman Grace Celso fired an 18-hole round of 89 to lead the Hornets.

Jordan Wickham followed with 92, while Catherine Eliason shot 96. Hailey Malinczak fired a 101, Grace Munn 111, and Laura Swanger 112.