Chelsea Tennis off to Strong Start

The Chelsea tennis team kicked off the 2021 season with a strong start last week by sweeping five matches and winning thee Fowlerville Invite.

The Bulldogs opened by sweeping Parma Western, Mason, and Pinckney 8-0.

The match of the day came when Lucas Hopkins pulled out a three-set win with Mason, coming back after losing second set to win 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.

Going 3-0 on the day were Hopkins at two-singles, Hunter Napieralski one-singles, Mason Strach three-singles, Ryan Fredrickson four-singles, Landon Napieralski/Joshua O’Brien one-doubles, Evan Grudzinski/James Murray two-doubles, Quinn Tjerangel/Trevor Ford three-doubles, and Colin Wacker/Michael Struk four-doubles.

The Bulldogs then won the Fowlerville Invite. They tied with Fowlerville in points but won the tiebreaker to claim the title.

Flight winners were Reed Murray/Grudzinski, Evan Sing/JP Chinavere three-doubles, Luke Tropea at four singles, and Jordan Jedele/Chase Seaberg at four-doubles.

Jedele and Seaberg won their final match of the day in the three set tiebreaker to win their flight and clinch the title for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea defeated Sturgis 5-3 and Vicksburg 8-0 Saturday.

Strach picked up a three-set win at three